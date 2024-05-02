Connect with us

A possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron to the Pic du Midi?

May 1: Raphal Glucksmann reacts after being prevented from demonstrating in Saint-tienne
May 1: Raphal Glucksmann reacts after being prevented from demonstrating in Saint-tienne

Gabriel Attal:
Gabriel Attal: “A France outside of Europe is a France that is becoming poorer”

Gabriel Attal on Marine Le Pen:
Gabriel Attal on Marine Le Pen: “debates have never been her strong point, I think she feels uncomfortable in this exercise”

Death of Matisse:
Death of Matisse: “We cannot accept that, for extremely serious acts of delinquency, we find ourselves with an excuse of being a minority” believes Gabriel Attal

“We will not increase French taxes”, insists Gabriel Attal

Raphal Glucksmann prevented from joining a procession:
Raphal Glucksmann prevented from joining a procession: “I will always stand against any form of violence in politics”, reacts Gabriel Attal

“The end of Europe is financial and monetary instability and our borders” assures Gabriel Attal

May 1: Raphal Glucksmann prevented from joining the Saint-tienne procession after paint was thrown
May 1: Raphal Glucksmann prevented from joining the Saint-tienne procession after paint was thrown

“I won’t go that far”: Louis Aliot does not share Malika Sorel’s comments on the “civil war” in France

Europeans:
Europeans: “The objective is to be well ahead of Mr. Macron’s candidate” assures Louis Aliot (RN mayor of Perpignan)

Europeans:
Europeans: “The match is never won, it is an election which is not easy”, underlines Louis Aliot

Europeans: why the presidential party is
Europeans: why the presidential party is “falling behind”

Amiens town hall bans begging in the city center until August 31
Amiens town hall bans begging in the city center until August 31