May Day rallies around the world face turbulent times

Workers and activists around the world the world celebrated May 1st with protests on Wednesday against the pressure of rising prices and calls for more labor rights. Pro-Palestinian sentiments were also visible.

Istanbul police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach the main Taksim Square, in defiance of the ban. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X that at least 210 people had been arrested.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has long banned protests in Taksim over security concerns, but the square has symbolic value. In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire during a May Day celebration, causing a stampede and killing 34 people. On Wednesday, a small group of union representatives laid a wreath in front of a monument to the victims.

May 1 is celebrated to celebrate workers' rights. It is also an opportunity to express economic grievances or political demands. Tax the rich, said a banner in Germany. Leave the eight-hour workday alone! another reading in Sri Lanka. I want to live, not survive, we read in France.

In Paris, police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters demonstrated to demand better wages and working conditions. Twenty-nine people were arrested. Pro-Palestinian groups and anti-Olympics activists joined the rally, chanting slogans in support of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

A group of protesters set fire to makeshift Olympic rings to show their discontent with the Summer Games which begin in less than three months. French unions have warned of a strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate those forced to work during the summer holidays.

Government officials have failed to meet with union leaders, said Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT union, one of France's largest. How can you expect everything to go well if the authorities do not respond to our simplest requests? she asked.

In Athens, several thousand demonstrators took part in demonstrations as strikes disrupted public transport across Greece. The largest union is demanding a return to collective bargaining after the suppression of labor rights during the 2010-2018 financial crisis.

Pro-Palestinian protesters joined the rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched past the Greek Parliament. Others displayed banners in support for pro-Palestinian student protesters in the USA.

We want to express our solidarity with students in the United States, who face strong repression of their rights and just demands, Nikos Mavrokefalos said during the march. We want to send the message that workers say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices.

In Nigeria, unions have criticized government efforts to lower the cost of living and demanded higher pay increases. Inflation is the highest in 28 years, at over 33%. In South Africa, pro-Palestinian protesters joined May Day events. In Kenya, President William Ruto has called for an increase in the country's minimum wage.

In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian protesters mingled with workers demanding an end to a miserable economic crisis. Politicians don't feel the pain of workers or the economic conditions, said Abed Tabbaa, a protester.

In Iraq, demonstrators demanded better wages, the reopening of closed factories and an end to the privatization of certain companies.

Tens of thousands of Sri Lankans marched in the capital as the country endures its worst economic crisis, two years after declaring bankruptcy. Discontent has grown over efforts to raise revenues by raising the price of electricity and imposing taxes on professionals and small businesses.

In the South Korean capital, thousands of protesters chanted pro-labor slogans during a rally that organizers said was aimed at intensifying criticism of what they called anti-worker policies pursued by the conservative government by President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Over the past two years, under Yoon Suk-yeol's government, the lives of our workers have plunged into despair, Yang Kyung-soo, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a speech.

Union members criticized Yoon's recent veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies' rights to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes. The government is also committed to cracking down on illegal strikes.

In Japan, more than 10,000 people gathered in Tokyo to demand wage increases to trigger a price rise. Masako Obata, leader of the left-wing National Trade Union Confederation, said falling wages had widened income disparities.

In Indonesia, workers demanded protections for overseas migrant workers and an increase in the minimum wage. They gathered amid a heavy police presence, chanting slogans against the new law on job creation and the relaxation of outsourcing rules.

In the Philippines, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists demonstrated to demand wage increases and job security amid soaring food and oil prices.

Associated Press writers Guzel and Kim reported from Istanbul and Seoul, respectively. AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.