This is the president's agenda at NTB





Mataram, bidikankaneranews.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived at NTB this evening, Tuesday evening (04/30/2024). Upon arriving at NTB, the President of the Republic of Indonesia was greeted directly by the Acting Governor of NTB, Drs. H. Lalu Gita Ariadi, M.Si with all ranks of NTB Forkopimda province at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport (BIZAM). The number one person in Indonesia will be in Bumi Gora for three days. The President will carry out a number of agendas, including the inauguration of the Presidential Instruction of the Sheet-Sekotong Regional Road (IJD), in West Lombok Regency, which is connected to the Gili Mas Selamat Port of 7 .5 kilometers, Wednesday (05/01/2024). Apart from this, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta will inaugurate the Tiu Suntuk Dam (National Strategy Project), which previously, the President of the Republic of Indonesia inaugurated the Bintang Bano Dam in 2022 in West Regency from Sumbawa on Thursday (05/02/2024). ). PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, NTB Acting Governor Lalu Gita Riyadi, Pangdam IX/Udayana TNI Major General Bambang Trisnohadi and NTB Regional Police Chief also accompanied President Jokowi during the activity. Inspector General. Pol. Drs. Umar Faroq, SH, M. Hum. Pangdam IX Udayana heads presidential security during working visit to NTB Pangdam IX/Udayana, TNI Major General Bambang Trisnohadi greeted the arrival of President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo with his entourage at Zainudin Abdul Majid (Bizam) Praya Airport, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Tuesday evening (04/30/2024). The arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage as part of a working visit to the NTB province region aboard the presidential plane Boeing 737 on the Banyuwangi-Lombok NTB route. Pangdam IX/Udayana, as Commander of the Integrated Joint Operational Command (Pangkogasgabbad) for VVIP Security for the Bali Nusa Tenggara Region, directly led the security process for the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and of his entourage in the NTB region with Danrem 162/Wira Bhakti as Dansatgas Pamwil VVIP for the NTB region. Pangdam IX/Udayana said that the President, several heads of state and government absolutely benefit from special protection, escort and security to avoid threats and unrest that endanger their security during the visit. The army commander firmly stated The security of the President and Vice President and their families is the main task of the TNI based on Law Number 34 of 2004 concerning the TNI. Close Commander IX Udayana (Red)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bidikankameranews.com/2024/05/01/kunjungan-kerja-presiden-joko-widodo-di-ntb-pangdam-ix-udayana-ini-agenda-presiden-selama-di-ntb/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos