Donald Trump news today: The former president is visiting the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday as part of the 2024 campaign.





WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) — Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail Wednesday, with two visits to key Midwestern states.

Its first stop was in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is among the key states that could play a key role in the November election. Trump won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point in 2016 and lost by less than a percentage point to President Joe Biden in 2020.

On Wednesday, the former president was in the middle of the campaign, pleading for four more years.

Trump received a hero's welcome in Wisconsin, where 1,200 of his loyal supporters packed the Waukesha County Expo Center for a rally.

The presumptive Republican nominee has focused much of his attention on the economy, promising to make things better.

“The choice for Wisconsin is simple: If you want lower prices, then you have no choice but to vote for one person, Donald J. Trump,” Trump said. “When I’m in the White House, Biden’s economic crisis will be replaced by Trump’s economic boom.”

With immigration a major issue for Republicans, Trump has promised to close the border if elected.

And he denounced the current wave of college campus buyouts.

“I say, remove the encampments immediately. Defeat the radicals and take back our campuses,” Trump said. “Radical extremists and agitators are terrorizing college campuses, as you may have noticed, and Biden is nowhere to be found.”

Not everyone who was queuing outside managed to get in. A woman from Chicago's West Side was among those who succeeded.

“I am here to support the greatest president of my lifetime. We can see, as citizens of Chicago, that the Biden administration's policies are bankrupting our city,” said P. Rae Easley.

Trump even discussed the impact of crime in Chicago on retailers.

“So now they have bars and glasses set up. And if someone wants to buy toothpaste, it takes them half an hour to come,” Trump said.

Trump also received loud applause when he spoke of the need to strengthen election security.

“I will secure our elections: voting in one day, with paper ballots and proof of citizenship and voter ID,” Trump said.

But many of those who couldn't participate Wednesday left disappointed.

“They should have had it in a park like State Fair Park, or somewhere bigger. There are thousands of people here,” said Mequon, Wisconsin, resident Janet Peterson.

Trump, who campaigns on Wednesdays when his secret trial in New York is not underway, has shrugged off the impact his current and future trials could have on the election.

“They're trying to weaponize the Justice Department. It hasn't worked very well, it's the highest number ever in polls,” Trump said.

His supporters agree.

“Some things are so ridiculous. These tests are just a joke,” said Lisle resident Paul Hujer.

The former president actually started his speech about 30 minutes earlier than expected and spoke for nearly an hour and a half.

He said this campaign was not a revenge tour.

“We're going to make this country so successful again; it's going to be so successful. This will be our revenge,” Trump said.

From Waukesha, he was headed to Michigan for another rally in a battleground state.

Trump said he was looking forward to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

