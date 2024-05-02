Witnesses line up to criticize Michael Cohen before star's turn in Trump trial





NEW YORK — In 2011, Stormy Daniels' manager called a lawyer to complain that an “idiot” had called and threatened to sue her over a blog post claiming the actor pornographic artist had slept with Donald Trump.

“I hate to ask the question this way,” Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, said Tuesday when questioning the lawyer, “but who was this idiot?”

Keith Davidson, on the stand during Trump's first criminal trial, often paused before answering Steinglass's questions. But not this one.

“Michael Cohen,” Davidson replied without hesitation.

A former personal lawyer and fixer for Trump, Cohen is expected to be a star witness in the district attorney's office's case against the former president on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret dealings. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Cohen's conduct is at the heart of the matter. Prosecutors hope to convince a jury of 12 New Yorkers who will determine Trump's fate that Cohen, now working against his former boss, is credible.

But the image of Cohen presented to jurors, at this point, is hardly one of bravery.

Some prosecution witnesses tore him apart, portraying Cohen as difficult to work with, to the point where they actively wanted to avoid him.

At one point, Davidson compared Cohen to the dog in the Disney movie “Up” who repeatedly gets distracted by squirrels.

“He was very excited, kind of a guy on fire. There was a lot going on,” Davidson said. “I would call him frequently, he would take another call, he would speak in a low voice.”

Cohen paid Daniels the hush money that prosecutors say Trump illegally concealed and helped set up two other so-called catch-and-kill arrangements to silence negative stories about Trump before the 2016 election.

Davidson, who represented Daniels and another woman, told jurors that Cohen “created the drama,” describing how he made excuses and contradicted himself.

Daniels and his manager, Gina Rodriguez, also repeatedly expressed their frustration during negotiations. In addition to calling Trump's ex-fixer an “asshole,” Rodriguez on one occasion referred to him as “that asshole Cohen,” according to Davidson.

Even Cohen's former banker, Gary Farro, who testified earlier in the day, said Cohen was given to him as a client because he was good at working with people “who can be a little difficult “.

That has made the fixer-turned-Trump nemesis an easy punching bag for defense lawyers, who seek to portray him as untrustworthy and selfish.

“I submit to you that he cannot be trusted,” Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said during his opening statement.

The prosecutor's office has warned New Yorkers who will decide Trump's fate that Cohen has “some baggage,” but prosecutors hope to convince the jury that their star witness can still be trusted. During jury selection, Steinglass and other prosecutors sought to weed out people who would turn a blind eye to Cohen.

“The evidence will also show why you can credit Michael Cohen's testimony, despite these past errors,” Steinglass said during his opening statement.

Cohen's former legal counsel, Lanny Davis, told The Hill that negative characterizations attributed to Cohen by witnesses were a thing of the past.

“All the personal characterizations and accusations, and everything else about Michael Cohen, are in the past tense,” he said. “Since he raised his hand before the American people and around the world, in public, under oath, he has been accountable for all of his misdeeds on behalf of Donald Trump.”

Cohen once said he would take a bullet for Trump, defending his former client so fiercely that he earned the former president's personal “pitbull” nickname.

“That means if someone does something that Mr. Trump doesn't like, I do everything in my power to resolve the problem in the interest of Mr. Trump,” Cohen told ABC News at about this nickname in 2011. “If you do something wrong, I'll come up to you, grab you by the neck, and I won't let you go until I'm done.

Cohen first spoke out against Trump in 2018, months after the FBI raided his office, Park Avenue hotel room and home as part of a federal investigation led by the U.S. Attorney's Office American in Manhattan. Millions of electronic files, including emails and bank statements, as well as eight boxes of documents, were seized.

It was then that he decided to “speak the truth” for his “family and his country” – and “accept the punishment,” Davis said.

“He apologized for what he did for Donald Trump,” he said.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal campaign finance and other charges, although he was granted early release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, he has become one of Trump's most vocal critics, hurling insults online or in the media while testifying against his former client in numerous venues.

During Trump's civil fraud trial earlier this year, Cohen said he “reverse engineered” Trump's net worth to reach a figure that pleased the former president. But under cross-examination, past contradictions led him to backtrack — an exchange that served as lasting fodder for Trump and his lawyers.

The New York judge in that case ultimately determined that Cohen's testimony was credible, which Davis cited as reason to believe Cohen now.

In recent weeks, Cohen has posted a handful of online attacks against Trump, calling the former president derogatory names and taunting him over the silence the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, had imposed on his speech.

But Cohen recently vowed not to post comments about Trump until he testifies at the former president's trial “out of respect for Judge Merchan and the prosecutors.”

