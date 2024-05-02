Republicans, Democrats and Donald Trump agree on one thing: Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision to oust Mike Johnson is a stupid idea





Last month, Marjorie Taylor Greene's Republican colleagues responded to her calls to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson by saying things like: Don't bother us and stop airing your grievances, and Nobody Cares of what Marjorie Taylor Greene says or thinks. Unfortunately for Greene (or perhaps unfortunately for her colleagues), she didn't seem to get the message and, rather than move on, decided Wednesday to go for it.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, the far-right MP announced that she would formally present a motion next week to leave Johnson, that is, to try to oust him from his post as leader. Asserting that Johnson is not capable of doing his job, Greene said she is giving Republicans the weekend to prepare, adding: “I care about my conference. It also seems likely that she hopes people will change their minds over the next few days, as she currently appears to have little support on either side of the aisle. As the Washington Post reports, Reps. Thomas Massie and Paul Gosar are the only Republicans who have publicly supported Greene's effort to impeach Johnson, while Democrats, who helped oust Kevin McCarthy last year, have said that they wouldn't do the same this time.

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats would vote to table Greene's motion, which would effectively kill her. Not because they think Johnson is great, as a reminder, is anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage, and supports overturning the 2020 election, but because they want Congress to be able to function. (And maybe also because they're sick of Greene's shit.) Rep. Becca Balint told Axios on Wednesday that Johnson's positions and actions on LGBTQ and reproductive rights are abhorrent, but added: My constituents and I want a functioning Congress. I will vote to end the chaos and strip MTG of its power and influence. Referring to the chances of success for Greene's efforts, a senior House Democrat told the outlet: She is on the verge of realizing her inevitable uselessness.

Greene claimed her attempt to fire Johnson was partly to defend Donald Trump, saying the House leader made a big mistake in defunding the Justice Department because the Justice Department, according to Greene, wanted to imprison Trump for life . Yet Trump has publicly supported Johnson. Johnson's other sins, according to the Georgia congresswoman, were reauthorizing a government surveillance bill and sending $61 billion to Ukraine.

While Greene's attempt to get rid of Johnson currently appears futile and the work of an attention-seeking chaos machine, as my colleague Eric Lutz pointed out last month, Matt Gaetz's attempt McCarthy's last year of starting seemed similar to destiny at first, until she succeeded. Matt Gaetz's pursuit to oust Kevin McCarthy also began as grandstanding, Lutz wrote. It ended with McCarthy losing his gavel and relinquishing his seat.

