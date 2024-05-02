Trump reveals how he would govern if re-elected to another term in the White House





Lisa Desjardins:

Truth is an essential part of all of this. And we wanted to ask voters and Americans what they think about the way Donald Trump speaks.

So let's look at that. When Donald Trump speaks, 31% of those surveyed who definitely plan to vote, 31% said they think he is mostly telling the truth; 34 percent say he mostly tells lies. Now that – you do the math.

The ones in the middle that we don't put there are the ones who sometimes say that it's a little bit of each. But what's interesting about both polls is that we think a third of Americans who vote think he's basically telling the truth.

If we look closer, we see a gender gap. Men are the ones most likely to believe what former President Trump says. And look at this. Women, 45 percent of all women think he mostly tells lies, that he actually lies.

Now, another thing, how about strengthening democracy or not? Look at this. We asked voters – these are die-hard voters – what they thought of President Trump and President Biden. 38% think that former President Trump is someone who would strengthen democracy if he were re-elected. Look at that, President Biden, 35% would probably strengthen democracy.

This is a tricky number because many voters who responded to this poll believe President Biden would keep things the way they were. But we wanted to raise this point because it shows that many voters, die-hard voters, believe that Trump would strengthen democracy. Many believe it would weaken it. But there is a significant core that thinks it would strengthen it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/trump-reveals-how-he-would-govern-if-reelected-to-another-term-in-the-white-house

