Pro-Palestinian banners. Flaming Olympic rings. Workers' May Day rallies face turbulent times

ISTANBUL (AP) Workers and activists around the world marked May 1 Wednesday with largely peaceful demonstrations against rising price, low wages and calls for more labor rights. Pro- Palestinian feelings were also displayed.

Istanbul police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach the main Taksim Square, in defiance of the ban. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least 210 people had been arrested.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has long said Taksim is off limits to protests for security reasons. In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire during a May Day celebration, causing a stampede and killing 34 people. On Wednesday, a small group of union representatives laid a wreath in front of a monument to the victims.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is celebrated to celebrate workers' rights. It is also an opportunity to express economic grievances or political demands. Tax the rich, said a banner in Germany. Leave the eight-hour workday alone! another reading in Sri Lanka.

In Paris, police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters marched through the French capital demanding better wages and working conditions. Police said 12 officers were hospitalized after a homemade explosive was detonated on the sidelines of the march and at least 45 people were arrested after scattered violence.

A group of protesters set fire to makeshift Olympic rings to show their discontent with the The Summer Games are starting in less than three months. French unions have warned of a strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate those forced to work during the summer holidays.

Pro-Palestinian groups joined the rally in Paris, chanting slogans in support of the people of Gaza. Similar scenes have occurred in other parts of the world. In Greece, pro-Palestinian protesters joined May Day rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched past the Greek parliament. Others displayed banners in support of pro-Palestinians students protesting in the United States.

We want to express our solidarity with students in the United States, who face strong repression of their rights and just demands, Nikos Mavrokefalos said during the march. We want to send the message that workers say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices, he added.

Several thousand protesters joined marches in Athens as strikes disrupted public transport across Greece. The largest union is demanding a return to collective bargaining after the suppression of labor rights during the 2010-2018 financial crisis.

In the German capital, around 11,600 people marched through the immigrant neighborhoods of Kreuzberg and Neukölln, waving Palestinian flags and holding banners that read No guns for Israel or a free Palestine, the German capital reported. German press agency dpa.

Across Latin America, workers have marched to protest austerity measures and demand higher wages. In Argentina, unions galvanized crowds to express their anger against the libertarian president Economic policies of Javier Mileiswhich they believe benefits the rich while inflicting pain on the poor and middle class.

Paying rent is difficult, buying rice is difficult, everything is difficult under this guy (Milei), said Leandro Rosas, a 40-year-old garbage collector, dragging protesters into the street with a broom because this May 1, he said that he couldn't even surrender. remuneration by shifts.

Meanwhile, Bolivia's President Luis Arce joined the workers' march and decreed a 5.8% increase in the national minimum wage, aiming to mobilize support as the deepening economic crisis raise the specter of social unrest. Protests that brought together thousands of people in Santiago, Chile, turned violent in some areas when security forces used water cannons and tear gas on crowds, flooding and dispersing demonstrators who vandalized stores and government buildings.

In Brazil, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva signed into law a law that extends income tax exemptions to those earning up to two minimum wages per month, or about $544.

In our country there will not be tax breaks to favor the richest, but to favor those who work and live on their salary, Lula declared in front of a stifling crowd under the sun of a football stadium in São Paulo.

In Nigeria, where inflation is the highest in 28 years at more than 33%, unions have demanded bigger pay rises. In South Africa, pro-Palestinian demonstrators joined May Day demonstrations and in Kenya, President William Ruto called for an increase in the country's minimum wage.

In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian protesters mingled with workers demanding an end to a miserable economic crisis. Politicians don't feel the pain of workers or the economic conditions, said Abed Tabbaa, a protester. In Iraq, demonstrators demanded better wages, the reopening of closed factories and an end to the privatization of certain companies.

Tens of thousands of Sri Lankans marched in the capital as the country endures its worst economic crisis, two years after declaring bankruptcy. Discontent has grown over efforts to raise revenues by raising the price of electricity and imposing taxes on professionals and small businesses.

In the South Korean capital, thousands of protesters chanted pro-labor slogans during a rally that organizers said was aimed at intensifying criticism of what they called anti-worker policies pursued by the conservative government of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Over the past two years, under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the lives of our workers have plunged into despair, Yang Kyung-soo, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a speech. Union members criticized Yoon's recent veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies' rights to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes.

In Japan, more than 10,000 people gathered in Tokyo to demand wage increases to offset price increases.

Indonesian workers demanded protections for overseas migrant workers and an increase in the minimum wage. They gathered amid a heavy police presence, chanting slogans against the new Job Creation Act and relaxed outsourcing rules.

In the Philippines, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists demonstrated to demand wage increases and job security amid soaring food and oil prices. Riot police prevented them from approaching the presidential palace.

Turnbull reported from Paris and Kim from Seoul. Associated Press journalists from around the world contributed.

