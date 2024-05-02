Politics
Pro-Palestinian banners. Flaming Olympic rings. Workers' May Day rallies face turbulent times
ISTANBUL (AP) Workers and activists around the world marked May 1 Wednesday with largely peaceful demonstrations against rising price, low wages and calls for more labor rights. Pro- Palestinian feelings were also displayed.
Istanbul police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach the main Taksim Square, in defiance of the ban. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least 210 people had been arrested.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has long said Taksim is off limits to protests for security reasons. In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire during a May Day celebration, causing a stampede and killing 34 people. On Wednesday, a small group of union representatives laid a wreath in front of a monument to the victims.
May Day, which falls on May 1, is celebrated to celebrate workers' rights. It is also an opportunity to express economic grievances or political demands. Tax the rich, said a banner in Germany. Leave the eight-hour workday alone! another reading in Sri Lanka.
In Paris, police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters marched through the French capital demanding better wages and working conditions. Police said 12 officers were hospitalized after a homemade explosive was detonated on the sidelines of the march and at least 45 people were arrested after scattered violence.
A group of protesters set fire to makeshift Olympic rings to show their discontent with the The Summer Games are starting in less than three months. French unions have warned of a strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate those forced to work during the summer holidays.
Pro-Palestinian groups joined the rally in Paris, chanting slogans in support of the people of Gaza. Similar scenes have occurred in other parts of the world. In Greece, pro-Palestinian protesters joined May Day rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched past the Greek parliament. Others displayed banners in support of pro-Palestinians students protesting in the United States.
We want to express our solidarity with students in the United States, who face strong repression of their rights and just demands, Nikos Mavrokefalos said during the march. We want to send the message that workers say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices, he added.
Several thousand protesters joined marches in Athens as strikes disrupted public transport across Greece. The largest union is demanding a return to collective bargaining after the suppression of labor rights during the 2010-2018 financial crisis.
In the German capital, around 11,600 people marched through the immigrant neighborhoods of Kreuzberg and Neukölln, waving Palestinian flags and holding banners that read No guns for Israel or a free Palestine, the German capital reported. German press agency dpa.
Across Latin America, workers have marched to protest austerity measures and demand higher wages. In Argentina, unions galvanized crowds to express their anger against the libertarian president Economic policies of Javier Mileiswhich they believe benefits the rich while inflicting pain on the poor and middle class.
Paying rent is difficult, buying rice is difficult, everything is difficult under this guy (Milei), said Leandro Rosas, a 40-year-old garbage collector, dragging protesters into the street with a broom because this May 1, he said that he couldn't even surrender. remuneration by shifts.
Meanwhile, Bolivia's President Luis Arce joined the workers' march and decreed a 5.8% increase in the national minimum wage, aiming to mobilize support as the deepening economic crisis raise the specter of social unrest. Protests that brought together thousands of people in Santiago, Chile, turned violent in some areas when security forces used water cannons and tear gas on crowds, flooding and dispersing demonstrators who vandalized stores and government buildings.
In Brazil, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva signed into law a law that extends income tax exemptions to those earning up to two minimum wages per month, or about $544.
In our country there will not be tax breaks to favor the richest, but to favor those who work and live on their salary, Lula declared in front of a stifling crowd under the sun of a football stadium in São Paulo.
In Nigeria, where inflation is the highest in 28 years at more than 33%, unions have demanded bigger pay rises. In South Africa, pro-Palestinian demonstrators joined May Day demonstrations and in Kenya, President William Ruto called for an increase in the country's minimum wage.
In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian protesters mingled with workers demanding an end to a miserable economic crisis. Politicians don't feel the pain of workers or the economic conditions, said Abed Tabbaa, a protester. In Iraq, demonstrators demanded better wages, the reopening of closed factories and an end to the privatization of certain companies.
Tens of thousands of Sri Lankans marched in the capital as the country endures its worst economic crisis, two years after declaring bankruptcy. Discontent has grown over efforts to raise revenues by raising the price of electricity and imposing taxes on professionals and small businesses.
In the South Korean capital, thousands of protesters chanted pro-labor slogans during a rally that organizers said was aimed at intensifying criticism of what they called anti-worker policies pursued by the conservative government of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Over the past two years, under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the lives of our workers have plunged into despair, Yang Kyung-soo, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a speech. Union members criticized Yoon's recent veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies' rights to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes.
In Japan, more than 10,000 people gathered in Tokyo to demand wage increases to offset price increases.
Indonesian workers demanded protections for overseas migrant workers and an increase in the minimum wage. They gathered amid a heavy police presence, chanting slogans against the new Job Creation Act and relaxed outsourcing rules.
In the Philippines, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists demonstrated to demand wage increases and job security amid soaring food and oil prices. Riot police prevented them from approaching the presidential palace.
___
Turnbull reported from Paris and Kim from Seoul. Associated Press journalists from around the world contributed.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.whec.com/national-world/pro-palestinian-banners-blazing-olympic-rings-workers-may-day-rallies-confront-turbulent-times/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pro-Palestinian banners. Flaming Olympic rings. Workers' May Day rallies face turbulent times
- Purdue Day of Giving 2024 Shatters Athletics Fundraising Record
- Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day dress up as Beavis and Butt-Head for the Fall Guy premiere
- The war in Ukraine: the 98-year-old Ukrainian said that he only traveled kilometers through Russian territory BBC News
- Surrey school leaders celebrated at Principal and Deputy Principal Appreciation Day
- US Africa Command's Largest Annual Exercise Begins in Tunisia > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- Keroka throws down the gauntlet for the KATTISO Lake Region show
- Men's basketball signs William Kyle III
- Hear why MTG has voted against the anti-Semitism law
- Video of moderate earthquake hits Southern California – ABC News
- 'The Nursery' Actor Zack Norman Dies at 83
- Report: Mike Randolph out as head hockey coach at St. Thomas Academy