PM Modi's photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates – here's why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been removed from COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Together, India will defeat COVID-19″, CoWIN certificates have long carried images of Prime Minister Modi, along with the caption. Now, the quote remains with an attribution to the Prime Minister on the certificates.

A social media user, Sandeep Manudhane, pointed this out on X, formerly Twitter, and shared a photo of the Covid-19 vaccine certificate. Modi ji is no longer visible on Covid vaccine certificates. I just downloaded it to check: yes, his photo is missing,” he wrote.

Sandeep attributed the removal of PM Modi's photo to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said The imprint that the image was removed as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the MCC is in office during the seven-phase Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Notably, this is not the first time that Modi's photo has been removed from Covid-19 vaccination certificates. In 2022, The imprint reported that on the instructions of the ECI, the Prime Minister's photo was removed in poll-affected states, including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Many users on However, it turned out to be the model code of conduct.

Internet users react

Another social media user Santosh Iyer also said the same thing: Yes, you are right. I checked and found that Modi's photo is no longer visible on the covid vaccination certificates! Hahaha! [sic]”.

That's because MCC. If he returns to power you will find his photo [sic]” another person commented.

Sir, expect that you will not mislead people. This has nothing to do with what you are referring to. This is due to the ICE Model Code of Conduct and Guidelines. In all states related to the survey, the photo was deleted even[sic]”reacted the fourth user.

It was also removed earlier if you presented ID as a passport for international travel. This was done after many immigration countries mistook the photo for that of the visitor and refused to let him in. [sic]” said the fifth user.

Stage alert!

Published: 02 May 2024, 07:32 IST

