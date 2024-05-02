Protests around the world on May 1

Workers and activists around the world marked May 1 with protests on issues ranging from rising prices to the war in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers and activists around the world marked May 1 on Wednesday with largely peaceful protests against rising prices and calls for more labor rights. Pro-Palestinian sentiments were also visible.

Istanbul police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach the main Taksim Square, in defiance of the ban. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least 210 people had been arrested.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has long said Taksim is off limits to protests for security reasons. In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire during a May Day celebration, causing a stampede and killing 34 people. On Wednesday, a small group of union representatives laid a wreath in front of a monument to the victims.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is celebrated to celebrate workers' rights. It is also an opportunity to express economic grievances or political demands. Tax the rich, said a banner in Germany. Leave the eight-hour workday alone! another reading in Sri Lanka. I want to live, not survive, we read in France.

In Paris, police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters marched through the French capital demanding better wages and working conditions. Police said 12 officers were hospitalized after a homemade explosive was detonated outside the march. In total, twenty-nine people were arrested.

A group of protesters set fire to makeshift Olympic rings to show their discontent with the Summer Games which begin in less than three months. French unions have warned of a strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate those forced to work during the summer holidays.

Government officials have failed to meet with union leaders, said Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT union, one of France's largest. How can you expect everything to go well if the authorities do not respond to our simplest requests? she says.

Pro-Palestinian groups joined the rally in Paris, chanting slogans in support of the people of Gaza. Similar scenes occurred in Greece, when pro-Palestinian protesters joined May Day rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched past the Greek parliament. Others displayed banners in support of pro-Palestinian students protesting in the United States.

We want to express our solidarity with students in the United States, who face strong repression of their rights and just demands, Nikos Mavrokefalos said during the march. We want to send the message that workers say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices, he added.

Several thousand protesters joined marches in Athens as strikes disrupted public transport across Greece. The largest union is demanding a return to collective bargaining after the suppression of labor rights during the 2010-2018 financial crisis.

In Nigeria, unions have criticized government efforts to lower the cost of living and demanded higher pay increases. Inflation is the highest in 28 years, at over 33%. In South Africa, pro-Palestinian protesters joined May Day events. In Kenya, President William Ruto has called for an increase in the country's minimum wage.

In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian protesters mingled with workers demanding an end to a miserable economic crisis. Politicians don't feel the pain of workers or the economic conditions, said Abed Tabbaa, a protester. In Iraq, demonstrators demanded better wages, the reopening of closed factories and an end to the privatization of certain companies.

Tens of thousands of Sri Lankans marched in the capital as the country endures its worst economic crisis, two years after declaring bankruptcy. Discontent has grown over efforts to raise revenues by raising the price of electricity and imposing taxes on professionals and small businesses.

In the South Korean capital, thousands of protesters chanted pro-union slogans during a rally that organizers said was aimed at intensifying criticism of what they called anti-union policies pursued by the conservative government of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Over the past two years, under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the lives of our workers have plunged into despair, Yang Kyung-soo, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a speech. Union members criticized Yoon's recent veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies' rights to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes.

In Japan, more than 10,000 people gathered in Tokyo to demand wage increases to offset price increases. Masako Obata, leader of the left-wing National Trade Union Confederation, said falling wages had widened income disparities.

In Indonesia, workers demanded protections for overseas migrant workers and an increase in the minimum wage. They gathered amid a heavy police presence, chanting slogans against the new law on job creation and the relaxation of outsourcing rules.

In the Philippines, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists demonstrated to demand wage increases and job security amid soaring food and oil prices. Riot police prevented them from approaching the presidential palace.