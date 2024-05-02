PM Narendra Modis photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates; Ministry of Health officials react | Latest news India





The Union Health Ministry has made a notable change to the CoWIN certificates for Covid-19 vaccinations by removing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Previously, these certificates prominently featured Modi's image along with a quote affirming India's collective determination to defeat the coronavirus. Although the quote Together, India will defeat COVID-19 remains attributed to the prime minister, his name has been omitted from the certificates, The Hindu reported. Also in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph has also been removed from vaccination certificates issued in five states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Following vaccine maker AstraZeneca's admission in a British court, discussions about Covishield's potential association with thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare side effect involving blood clotting, have resurfaced. Many in India have reviewed their vaccination certificates in light of this development. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Some users of the microblogging platform User Another user, Irfan Ali, who identified himself as a Congress functionary, said: Yes, I just checked and PM Modis' photo is missing and there is only a QR code in place of her picture. Officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, however, said The imprint On Tuesday, the image was removed from the vaccination certificate due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Modis' photo has been removed from Covid vaccination certificates. In 2022, Modi's photograph was also removed from vaccination certificates issued in five states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. This action was mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in preparation for the parliamentary elections in these states. The inclusion of Modi's photo on vaccination certificates had already sparked a row in 2021, which escalated all the way to the Kerala High Court. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan had remarked in response to the contention that certificates issued in other countries did not carry the photos of elected leaders. They may not be proud of their Prime Ministers, we are proud of our Prime Minister. Covishield: Gujarat Cong demands compensation The opposition Congress alleged that the BJP government at the Center did not follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and demanded that the relatives of those who died due to heart attack or similar reasons after taking the Covishield coronavirus vaccine should be compensated. Doctors associated with the BJP in Gujarat, however, said a study conducted by a group of experts in the state had established that there was no direct link between Covid-19 vaccines and blood clotting that could lead to to heart attacks. In India, AstraZeneca has partnered with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to produce the vaccine. Shaktisinh Gohil, Gujarat Congress president and Rajya Sabha member, sought to know why the data was not collected despite the WHO advisory.

