Politics
China is trying to develop a world based on censorship and surveillance | Privacy News
China is exporting its model of digital authoritarianism abroad with the help of its far-reaching technology industry and massive infrastructure projects, providing a best-practice model for its neighbors including Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam, a human rights watchdog has warned.
In 2015, two years after launching its massive Belt and Road Initiative, China launched its Digital Silk Road project to expand access to digital infrastructure such as undersea cables, satellites , 5G connectivity and much more.
Article 19, a UK-based human rights group, says the project is about more than expanding access to WiFi or e-commerce.
The Digital Silk Road has been as much about promoting China's technology industry and developing digital infrastructure as it has been about reshaping norms and standards of Internet governance, moving away from a free Internet, open and interoperable for the benefit of a fragmented digital ecosystem, based on censorship and interoperability. surveillance, where China and other networked autocracies can thrive, the watchdog said in a report released in April.
The 80-page report describes how the Chinese state is inextricably linked to its technology industry, a key player in the Digital Silk Road project, while private companies like Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba serve as proxies for the Communist Party.
China has signed dozens of technical agreements with 49 countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, while other countries in the region, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Thailand agreed new communiqués with Beijing on digital infrastructure.
The Asia-Pacific region is particularly important to Beijing, according to Article 19, because it is of strategic importance to China as it deploys next-generation technologies and seeks global partners to normalize its authoritarian approach to world governance. Internet.
Some countries, such as Cambodia, have modeled their digital governance on China, according to the 2019 article. Since 2021, this Southeast Asian country has been working to build a national internet gateway in the style of the Great Pare -Chinese fire which limits access to many Western media. , Wikipedia and social media sites like Facebook and X.
Others have also expressed concerns about the project.
The Cambodian government says this will strengthen national security and help combat tax fraud. But the impact on Cambodian network connections will affect anyone who connects to these networks, which could have serious consequences for social and economic life, as well as potentially endangering freedom of expression, the Internet Society has warned in December.
Both Nepal and Thailand are reportedly interested in building a similar firewall, according to Article 19, and have taken an active role in monitoring ethnic minorities Tibetans and Uyghurs living abroad on behalf of Beijing.
Under President Xi Jinping, the line between the Communist Party and the Chinese state has blurred significantly. The Party has also expanded its influence within the private sector, with cells established in more than 90 percent of China's 500 largest companies, according to Article 19.
These companies, including tech giants, were enlisted in Beijing's united front influence campaign to improve China's image abroad and expand its global influence, Article 19 said, despite the promises that they are independent of the state.
Concerns about data, privacy and potential influence campaigns have helped fuel a push in the United States to ban TikTok, the wildly popular Chinese-owned video app. Supporters of the Protecting Americans from Apps Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act say the app could allow the Chinese government to access user data and influence Americans.
Security concerns have also affected the operations of companies like Huawei and ZTE, not only in the United States but in other democracies, including Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. In the United States, both companies have been designated as posing a threat to national security and banned from building critical infrastructure.
Beyond China's borders, closer ties between the state and tech companies have also raised questions about how issues such as data privacy or censorship will be handled abroad by Chinese tech companies , which operate submarine cables which give them de facto control of vast swaths of the global Internet. traffic.
Article 19 said it was plausible that China would share this data with allied authoritarian governments or exploit it as part of its influence operations over others. Without increased transparency and oversight, it is impossible to rule out these concerns.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/2/china-trying-to-develop-world-built-on-censorship-and-surveillance
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China is trying to develop a world based on censorship and surveillance | Privacy News
- Hundreds gather for May Day rallies and marches across the Los Angeles area
- LSU Textile & Costume Museum to Feature Work of Louisiana Fashion Legend Geoffrey Beene | Entertainment/Life
- CNN went inside a Florida abortion clinic just hours before the 6-week ban went into effect
- Golfer of the Year Chun and Borja each earn big ten honors
- New species of mpox discovered in Congo's biggest outbreak that may spread more easily
- PM Narendra Modis photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates; Ministry of Health officials react | Latest news India
- Boris Johnson's harsh words will topple British Prime Minister
- News – Table Tennis Queensland
- Indian elections: Why is healthcare absent from the campaign? | BBC News
- Protests around the world on May 1
- Earthquake felt in Trinidad and Venezuela | Caribbean