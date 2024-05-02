China is trying to develop a world based on censorship and surveillance | Privacy News

China is exporting its model of digital authoritarianism abroad with the help of its far-reaching technology industry and massive infrastructure projects, providing a best-practice model for its neighbors including Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam, a human rights watchdog has warned.

In 2015, two years after launching its massive Belt and Road Initiative, China launched its Digital Silk Road project to expand access to digital infrastructure such as undersea cables, satellites , 5G connectivity and much more.

Article 19, a UK-based human rights group, says the project is about more than expanding access to WiFi or e-commerce.

The Digital Silk Road has been as much about promoting China's technology industry and developing digital infrastructure as it has been about reshaping norms and standards of Internet governance, moving away from a free Internet, open and interoperable for the benefit of a fragmented digital ecosystem, based on censorship and interoperability. surveillance, where China and other networked autocracies can thrive, the watchdog said in a report released in April.

The 80-page report describes how the Chinese state is inextricably linked to its technology industry, a key player in the Digital Silk Road project, while private companies like Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba serve as proxies for the Communist Party.

China has signed dozens of technical agreements with 49 countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, while other countries in the region, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Thailand agreed new communiqués with Beijing on digital infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is particularly important to Beijing, according to Article 19, because it is of strategic importance to China as it deploys next-generation technologies and seeks global partners to normalize its authoritarian approach to world governance. Internet.

Some countries, such as Cambodia, have modeled their digital governance on China, according to the 2019 article. Since 2021, this Southeast Asian country has been working to build a national internet gateway in the style of the Great Pare -Chinese fire which limits access to many Western media. , Wikipedia and social media sites like Facebook and X.

Others have also expressed concerns about the project.

The Cambodian government says this will strengthen national security and help combat tax fraud. But the impact on Cambodian network connections will affect anyone who connects to these networks, which could have serious consequences for social and economic life, as well as potentially endangering freedom of expression, the Internet Society has warned in December.

Both Nepal and Thailand are reportedly interested in building a similar firewall, according to Article 19, and have taken an active role in monitoring ethnic minorities Tibetans and Uyghurs living abroad on behalf of Beijing.

Under President Xi Jinping, the line between the Communist Party and the Chinese state has blurred significantly. The Party has also expanded its influence within the private sector, with cells established in more than 90 percent of China's 500 largest companies, according to Article 19.

These companies, including tech giants, were enlisted in Beijing's united front influence campaign to improve China's image abroad and expand its global influence, Article 19 said, despite the promises that they are independent of the state.

Concerns about data, privacy and potential influence campaigns have helped fuel a push in the United States to ban TikTok, the wildly popular Chinese-owned video app. Supporters of the Protecting Americans from Apps Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act say the app could allow the Chinese government to access user data and influence Americans.

Security concerns have also affected the operations of companies like Huawei and ZTE, not only in the United States but in other democracies, including Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. In the United States, both companies have been designated as posing a threat to national security and banned from building critical infrastructure.

Beyond China's borders, closer ties between the state and tech companies have also raised questions about how issues such as data privacy or censorship will be handled abroad by Chinese tech companies , which operate submarine cables which give them de facto control of vast swaths of the global Internet. traffic.

Article 19 said it was plausible that China would share this data with allied authoritarian governments or exploit it as part of its influence operations over others. Without increased transparency and oversight, it is impossible to rule out these concerns.