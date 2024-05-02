Catholic footprint on six swing states could shape global future

ROME If you asked seasoned Vatican watchers to name the six most important prelates in the Catholic Church today, beyond the pope himself, you would probably get a fairly representative sample of the leading eligiblemeaning the perceived candidates to be the next pope.

The list would likely include Cardinals Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, president of the influential Italian bishops' conference; Pietro Parolin, secretary of state of the Pontiff; Pter Erd of Budapest, by consensus the leading conservative opposition candidate; and so on, the list being composed entirely of hierarchs considered to be in the running for the top position.

Here's a bunch of names you definitely wouldn't get from most supposed experts on Church affairs:

Mgr Martin Kmetec, Archbishop of Izmir, Türkiye

Mgr Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of South Arabia

Archbishop Antonius Franciskus Subianto Bunyamin of Bandung, Indonesia

Bishop Sithembele Anton Sipuka of Umtata, South Africa

Mgr Andrews Thazhath, Archbishop of Trichur, India

Mgr Jaime Spengler, Archbishop of Porto Alegre, Brazil

Yet if we take the Eurasia Group's Cliff Kupchan seriously, these six prelates may have more to say about the world's future than any of the more high-profile potentates typically touted by Vatican watchers.

That's because these men are the presidents-elect of the Catholic bishops' conferences in the six swing states, something Kupchan, president of one of the world's leading risk consultancies, predicted in a recent essay in Foreign policy will have an outsized impact on the evolution of geopolitics in the years to come.

These states are Brazil, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey. All are members of the G20 and have always sought to increase their importance and influence. More importantly, none are clearly aligned with a superpower and they do not reliably echo the positions of any global bloc, so how they lean on any given issue can have outsized influence.

For example, none of these six states supported economic sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, which is considered one of the main reasons why the IMF predicts that the Russian economy will grow. by 0.7% this year, which is far from the crippling financial blow that Western countries have predicted. the public authorities had hoped for this when designing the sanctions regime.

Kupchan cites several other reasons why these states are important.

On the one hand, in an increasingly multipolar world, regional relations matter more than ever, and these six states are all regional leaders. None seem captive to a particularly harsh ideology, which allows them to adopt a more realistic and transactional approach to foreign policy, thereby strengthening their impact.

The six states also proved adept at exploiting superpower rivalries between the United States, China, and Russia, alternately demanding concessions and favors from each without ever truly committing to one over the other. All six states also have growing economies with a particular emphasis on scientific and technical expertise, positioning them for long-term growth and relevance.

If we assume this analysis is correct, at first glance this might not seem like good news for the role of the Church in world affairs, since only these six nations have a Catholic majority.

Certainly, in terms of the number of baptisms, Brazil is the largest Catholic country in the world, but the deep and growing polarization between pro-Lula and pro-Bolsonaro Catholics makes it difficult to have a unified Catholic voice on leadership. from the country.

Difficult though, but not impossible. With Lula again in charge, there is at least a basic sympathy between the Brazilian leader and Pope Francis, as well as with socially oriented elements of the Brazilian Church.

In South Africa, Indonesia and India, the Catholic footprint is sufficient to make the Church a socially important player, even if it is a minority.

In South Africa, the country's approximately 3.8 million Catholics represent 6.3 percent of the national population and have considerable prominence due to the Church's network of schools, hospitals and social works. . In Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim nation, the situation is somewhat analogous. The country's approximately 8.3 million Catholics make up just over three percent of the national population, and Catholicism is one of six religions officially recognized by the state.

Naturally, Pope Francis' planned visit to Indonesia in September is expected to raise the profile of the Church and also strengthen dialogue with the state.

In India, Catholics make up only about 1.5 percent of the population, but the country is so large that this share still represents a vast catchment of 20 million people. Catholicism enjoys strong social capital due to its social works, notably the legacy of Mother Teresa, and despite the Hindu nationalist philosophy of the current government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi's position on global issues is often closer to that of the Vatican than, say, to that of the Vatican. Washington or Brussels.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia are, at first glance, more difficult cases.

Turkey is home to only a tiny Catholic community of around 25,000 people, mostly European expatriates. Saudi Arabia actually has a burgeoning Catholic population, perhaps as many as 1.3 million people out of a total of 36 million, but it is mostly made up of foreign workers, such as Filipinos, Indians, Sri Lankans, Pakistanis and Lebanese, whose ability to practice the faith openly is severely limited.

Yet diplomatically and politically, Turkey and Saudi Arabia both have reason to be at least open to engaging Catholicism.

Turkey and the Holy See, for example, share a policy of not isolating Russia over the war in Ukraine, and Pope Francis has cited Turkey's peace efforts. The same argument could be made about Saudi Arabia, and the Vatican has quietly but persistently laid the groundwork for closer ties by signing agreements for diplomatic relations with every other country on the Arabian Peninsula, most recently with Oman Last year.

All of this suggests that Catholic leaders in these six states have an opportunity to engage national policymakers, potentially pushing them in a direction at least slightly more consistent with Catholic social teaching and the Vatican's diplomatic priorities, if they demonstrate imagination to seize the opportunity. .

With this in mind, how the six churchmen mentioned above behave over the next few years could have a lot to say about world affairs, whether for better or worse.

As a footnote, if these are indeed six of the pivotal figures determining the fortunes of Catholics today, it also suggests an increasingly Franciscan moment. Kmetec is a Conventual Franciscan, Martinelli a Capuchin and Spengler a Friar Minor, meaning the resources of the sprawling Franciscan family may also be important to their efforts.

If nothing else, all of this points to an important truth about Catholicism: While the media generally focuses on Rome, the real action often takes place elsewhere, locally and nationally, and the six locations flagged by Kupchan's essay appear to be places where this truth seems particularly clear right now.