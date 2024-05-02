Xi Jinping is much more like Stalin than Mao Zedong





A the day before he became general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) [en 2012]the liberals put all their hopes in Xi Jinping. Indeed, for the first time, a member of the generation of educated young people, the son of a leader repressed by Mao Zedong in 1962, accessed supreme power. In an interview given to the newspaper Zhonghua er n in 2000, the then governor of Fujian province recounted his persecutions during the Cultural Revolution: I had been expelled from the children's high school of senior Party officials and caught by red guards () who accused me of all kinds of bad things. I was called a gang leader because I was stubborn and because I said I had done nothing wrong. Sent to the countryside, he fled Beijing, then was sent back there again. Son of a counter-revolutionary, he experienced the suffering of black families; her half-sister committed suicide to escape persecution. His father, a firm supporter of openness, would have condemned the intervention of the army against the people in 1989. Hence the good image he enjoyed in liberal circles. Let us add that one of his first actions consisted of abolishing education through work, which many progressive intellectuals demanded. Read also | Xi Jinping state visit to France on May 6 and 7, Ukraine on the agenda for his meeting with Emmanuel Macron Add your selections What was their surprise in the months following his installation in power! A bit like Stalin, Xi Jinping was promoted because he seemed harmless and seemed to have little character. Each faction thought they could easily manipulate him and avoid a fratricidal confrontation. This was a mistake: in fact, Xi had understood that to reach the top of the apparatus it was necessary to avoid asserting clear opinions. But, once named secretary general, he did not hesitate to assert himself. Was he inspired by the populist policies of the head of the Chongqing municipality, Bo Xilai? By launching a major campaign against corruption (Hi) and singing the revolutionary vocation of the CCP (with the red songs Chang Hong), the latter had, in fact, acquired great popularity. Thus, while the liberals thought that Xi Jinping would follow the policy of Wang Yang, the secretary of Guangdong who had negotiated with rebellious peasants and tolerated the existence of NGOs, it was rather Bo Xilai that he seemed to be inspired by. And, since then, he has even gone much further than Bo: during his first mandate, he notably launched a campaign against corruption which allowed him to get rid of his possible rivals as well as leaders who had provoked discredit. of the CCP in the population due to their enrichment. He entrusted the leadership of this fight to the Central Commission for Inspection of Party Discipline, which has become a veritable Tchka, which does not hesitate to arrest senior leaders and lock them up without trial. You have 57.46% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/idees/article/2024/05/02/xi-jinping-ressemble-bien-plus-a-staline-qu-a-mao-zedong_6231077_3232.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos