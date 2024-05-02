2024 election in India: on the campaign trail with Modi, the popular but divisive leader



Aligarh, India

The roar of the helicopter shakes the roofs of the tents and raises a plume of dust that swirls through the massed crowd, announcing the arrival of the man they have all come to see.

By chanting his name, waving his party flag and quoting his slogans, to many of them he can do no wrong. Narendra Modi, India's hugely popular but deeply polarizing prime minister, has landed in the battleground state of Uttar Pradesh as he campaigns for a third consecutive term in power.

Arrival at the rally in Aligarh, a three-hour drive from New Delhi, was preceded by a cacophony of honking cars, motorcycles and trucks all weaving through traffic with few discernible lanes.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with 240 million people, lies right in the heart of the country's Hindi belt, India's predominantly Hindi-speaking states where support for Modi and the dedication of his supporters are particularly strong.

Win UP, as they say, and you win India.

As the sun shines on the dusty Aligarh pitch and temperatures soar to 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), the crowd doesn't seem to mind.

Modi!Modi!Modi! they chant, as the prime minister talks about the BrahMos, a nuclear-capable land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India and which will soon be assembled at a local factory.

With nearly 970 million eligible voters, India's ongoing elections, the world's largest democratic exercise, are seen as key in shaping the South Asian country's trajectory over the next five years, with a victory widely expected from Modi. And here in Uttar Pradesh, a sense of pride is evident among the thousands gathered to hear the Prime Minister's speech.

We are proud to have such a leader, says Mathematics teacher Pramod Charma. Whatever he says, he does, that's why he calls it the Modis Guarantee. In politics, he is currently the biggest star. No one can replace him.

In many ways, Modi is part of the broader global wave of authoritarian-leaning populist leaders who have amassed a fervent voter base in recent years.

Modi projects himself as an outsider from humble origins. Born the son of a tea seller in a small town in western Gujarat state, he did not fit neatly into the English-speaking, often privately educated, decidedly metropolitan model established by many previous Indian leaders. .

To his devoted followers, he is a man who transformed the lives of ordinary Indians through his social and welfare policies while cementing India as a key power player. But to his critics, he is a divisive leader whose Hindu nationalist ambitions have given rise to growing religious persecution and Islamophobia, with many of the country's more than 200 million Muslims fearing his re-election.

Just a day before that April 22 rally in Aligarh, Modi sparked a row over hate speech while campaigning in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, when he accused Muslims who have been in India for centuries of being infiltrators. He also echoed a false conspiracy expressed by some Hindu nationalists that Muslims are displacing the country's majority Hindu population by deliberately starting large families.

The speech sparked widespread anger and calls for election authorities to investigate the comments. BJP spokespersons later said Modi was talking about undocumented migrants.

And Modi's remarks did not shake the faith of his loyal supporters in Aligarh.

Lawyer Gaurav Mahajan says this is Modi's fifth election rally he has attended. (He is the) most powerful leader in the world, he said. Indians have confidence in Modi.

With only two out of seven voting phases completed, Indian politics remains unpredictable. But with no one in the opposition camp possessing the kind of brand and star quality that Modi possesses, analysts say his re-election is widely expected.

Opposition leaders have meanwhile accused Modi's right-wing government of becoming an electoral autocracy by attempting to rig the vote, using state agencies as a weapon to stifle, attack and arrest state politicians. opposition, and undermining democratic principles. They also warn that Modi's Hindu nationalism is creating dangerous religious divisions in a country with a long and tragic history of sectarian bloodshed.

The BJP national spokesperson has previously said that the party has no bias against Muslims and democracy is protected by the constitution.

Modi is expected to remain on the campaign trail until India's next prime minister is named in early June, traveling across the vast country, visiting city after city and delivering his roaring speeches that attract the masses.

In Aligarh, the atmosphere is rather jovial, and there is none of the divisive rhetoric that was present in Rajasthan.

When the crowd spots our camera, as if on cue, they start chanting: Modi! Modi! Modi!

Young and old, the feeling of the crowd seems universal.

There are no words to express Modi's goodness, says 17-year-old engineering student Narayan Pachaury.

No one is bigger than him.