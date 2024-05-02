PM Modi says UP leader's vote on Jihad exposed Indian bloc's strategy





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Gujarat's Anand for an election rally New Delhi: Building on the “vote jihad” remark of Maria Alam, the niece of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the leader had “outlined” the Indian bloc's strategy for the elections in course in Lok Sabha. “The INDI Alliance has asked Muslims to go and vote for Jihad. This is coming from an educated family, not a child coming out of a madrasa. The INDI Alliance is saying all Muslims should come together and vote .The INDI alliance has insulted democracy and the Constitution,” the Prime Minister said at an election rally in Anand, Gujarat. The Prime Minister stressed that no Congress leader had yet objected to the statement. “They have a tacit understanding. On one side, the INDI alliance is trying to divide SC, ST, OBC and general categories and on the other, they are raising the slogan of Vote Jihad. This shows how deep their intentions are “dangerous”, declared the » declared the Prime Minister. The prime minister's response comes days after Maria Alam, addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, called on Muslim voters to launch a “vote jihad”. A leader of the Samajwadi Party, she was campaigning for the party's candidate Naval Kishore Shakya. She declared that a “vote for jihad” was the only way to overthrow this government. “People say the Constitution and democracy are under threat. But I say insaniyat (humanity) is under threat,” she said. The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a case against Maria Alam for promoting inter-class enmity, among other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act. A complaint was also filed against Mr. Khurshid, who was the chief guest at the gathering. Asked about his niece's statement, the veteran Congress leader told the media that he avoids certain words in public speeches because they are misinterpreted. “Jihad means to fight against a situation. Its intention must have been to carry out a jihad vote to protect the Constitution,” he said. Senior police officer Vikas Kumar told news agency ANI, “A video of SP leader Maria Alam Khan is going viral on social media, where she is seen seeking votes on religious grounds. This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. “. The Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat is being contested by the Samajwadi Party as part of its seat-sharing arrangement with the Uttar Pradesh Congress. The seat, represented twice by Mr Khurshid, is currently held by the BJP. Sitting MP Mukesh Rajput, who won in the 2014 and 2019 elections, was given another chance. Polling in Farrukhabad will be held on May 13. In another scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister today claimed that the opposition party was in partnership with Pakistan. “The weak Congress government used to hand over issues to the masters of terror. But the strong Modi government is killing terrorists on its turf. It is a coincidence that today the Congress is weakening in India. Congress is dying here and Pakistan is crying Now Pakistani Leaders are offering 'dua' to Congress Pakistan is eager to make 'shehzaada' the PM, and Congress is already Pakistan's supporter. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been fully exposed,” he said. The Prime Minister's remarks come after former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shared a video of Congress' Rahul Gandhi with the caption 'Rahul on fire'.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-maria-alam-pm-modi-says-up-leaders-vote-jihad-remark-exposed-india-bloc-strategy-5571334 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

