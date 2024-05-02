Turkey joins South Africa genocide trial in The Hague





By JNS Ankara, which has clearly supported Hamas in the terrorist group's current war against Israel, has decided to join South Africa's trial at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the decision on Wednesday, saying in a televised speech that our legal experts were studying how to participate in the case against Israel before the ICJ. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan approved the plans, therefore Turkey will legally support South Africa's case against Israel at the ICJ and will soon file our application with the Court, Fidan said. Pretoria brought its case to The Hague in December accusing Jerusalem of genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza. The ICJ, the main judicial branch of the United Nations, in January rejected a request from South Africa to order Israel to end the war. In his provisional decisionThe court insisted that the Jewish state take all necessary means to prevent actions that could lead to genocide, and it rejected South Africa's request that residents of the northern Strip Gaza be allowed to return to the region immediately. A final decision by the court could take years. The January ruling is binding under international law, but the courtlackan enforcement mechanism. Erdoan has displayed extreme hostility toward Israel since the Hamas-led October 7 massacre, in which thousands of Israelis and foreign nationals were killed, injured and kidnapped, with widespread atrocities documented. Erdoan welcomed Hamas leader in April Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, a decision that was criticized by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who said the Turkish president should be ashamed of meeting the terrorist. The NATO member also launched a trade war with Jerusalem as part of the ongoing war to defeat Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union and other governments. According to Erdoan's office, the president, whose party recently suffered a historic defeat in national local elections, urged Palestinians during his meeting with Haniyeh to unite for victory over the Jewish state. Efforts to achieve a ceasefire and increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were also discussed. Hamas still holds 133 hostages in Gaza, many of whom may be dead.

