Politics

Congress is dying and Pakistanis are crying; Pakistani leaders want Congress to be 'shehzada' like Indian PM: Modi in Gujarat

Congress is dying and Pakistanis are crying; Pakistani leaders want Congress to be 'shehzada' like Indian PM: Modi in Gujarat

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that “the Congress wants to amend the Indian Constitution to reserve SC, ST and OBC communities for Muslims.”

Addressing a rally in Gujarat, he targeted the Congress party in a bid to woo voters amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said: “Congress is dying here and Pakistanis are crying; pakistani leaders want to make 'shehzada' india's congress prime minister.

Modi also challenged the Congress to declare in writing that it will not give backdoor quota to Muslims.

I challenge the Congress to declare in writing that it will not give backdoor quotas to Muslims in states where the party and its allies are in power,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister is in Gujarat for two days, campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections ahead of the phase 3 polls scheduled for May 7.

He is expected to address four election rallies in Anand, Surendranagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar districts, covering 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Gujarat, Modi's home state, has 26 Lok Sabha seats, but voting will only take place on 25 as one constituency (Surat) got the BJP candidate elected unopposed.

Terming the UPA regime as 'shaasankaal' (rule) and the current NDA regime as 'sevakaal' (service period), PM Modi accused the Congress of trying to divide the country.

“These days the 'shehzaade' of Congress are dancing with the Constitution on their heads. But Congress should answer me why the Constitution, with which you are dancing on your foreheads today, has not been implemented in all regions of India for 75 years. Today, Modi is fulfilling Sardar Saheb's dream of unifying the country. While the Congress is working to divide the country, the Congress wants to create conflicts in the society. Because of Congress, there have been various alterations to the country's Constitution for decades.

“The country has seen 60 years of Congress rule. Today, the country has also seen 10 years of BJP rule. That was the rule, that is the period of service,” Modi added.

Modi in Gujarat 5 quotes

  • We had heard about “love jihad” and “land jihad”, but now an INDI alliance leader has called for a vote for jihad. »
  • Congress wants to amend Indian Constitution to reserve SC, ST and OBC communities for Muslims.”
  • Today, India is considered a peacemaker in the world.”
  • Some powers in the world want a weak government to rule India.”
  • In 10 years, we have connected 14 million houses to running water, while Cong has only provided 3 million in 60 years.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of “covertly snatching away” the reservations of Dalits, tribals and backward classes by “blindly” implementing privatization.

In a Hindi article on no reservations available.

“The BJP government is clandestinely snatching away the reservations of Dalits, tribals and backward classes by eliminating government jobs through 'indiscriminate privatization',” the former Congress leader said.

In 2013, there were 14 lakh permanent posts in the public sector, which in 2023 rose to 8.4 lakh, he said.

“By ruining major PSUs like BSNL, SAIL, BHEL, etc., nearly 6 lakh permanent jobs were lost in the public sector alone, these are precisely the posts that would have benefited from reservation,” Gandhi said.

Published: May 02, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

