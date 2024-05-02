Kharge writes another letter to PM Modi: There is a lot of despair and worry in you | News from India





A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to BJP candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said Thursday that the language used in his letter to candidates “is not appropriate for the Prime Minister's Office.”

In his personalized letters, PM Modi asked BJP candidates to speak to voters about the divisive and discriminatory intent of the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies to grab SC, ST and OBC reservations and disenfranchise them. give to their vote bank even if they granted reservations. for religious reasons is unconstitutional.

Mallikarjun Kharge, in his second letter to Prime Minister Modi, said that voters are intelligent enough to read and understand for themselves what the Congress has written in its manifesto and what guarantees we have promised. “From the tone and content of the letter, there appears to be a lot of desperation and worry within you, leading you to use language that is not suitable for the Prime Minister's Office. The letter gives the impression that the lies in your speeches are not having the desired effect and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies. Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth,” Kharge’s letter read. Our guarantees are so simple and clear that we don’t need to explain it to them,” he said. On April 25, Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Modi saying that he had been “misinformed about the Nyay Patra Congress” and that he had also requested to meet him “in person to explain our Manifesto, so that he will not make any false statements in the future.” Explanation of Congress guarantees, question of reservations The Congress leader then explained his party's 'guarantees' under different headings. “Yuva Nyay We guarantee jobs to the youth of this country who are suffering the worst unemployment because of your policies. Congress ensures youth – Pehli Naukri Pakki. Nari Nyay to empower women and girls in our country who are facing unprecedented harassment from your leaders and their mindset. Kisan Nyay to empower farmers who were shot and beaten for demanding their due price. Shramik Nyay to empower working men and women who are suffering from rising inflation and growing income disparity due to the policies of your ki sarkar in suit-and-boots. Hissedari Nyay to empower the poor who should get their rights and nothing less. Our guarantee is Nyay for all,” he wrote. Kharge also refuted the issue of reservations raised by the Prime Minister. “In your letter, you claim that reservations will be withdrawn from SC, ST and OBC and handed over to “our vote bank”. Our vote bank is made up of all Indians – the poor, the marginalized, women, the ambitious youth, the working class, Dalits and Adivasis. Everyone knows that it is the RSS and the BJP who have opposed reservations at every stage since 1947. Everyone knows that it is the RSS and the BJP who want to amend the Constitution to end reservations. Your leaders have spoken openly about it. You must clarify why you are opposed to reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs on the basis of their population, as per Article 16 of our Constitution. The Congress president also criticized Prime Minister Modi for his allegations regarding the wealth redistribution policies that the Congress would implement if voted to power. “In your letter you say that people's hard-earned money will be stolen and distributed. I would like to take this opportunity to request you to direct your party to return the Rs 10 crore which was swindled from the poor Dalit farmers of Gujarat and given as election deposits to the BJP. Your party has amassed Rs 8,250 crore through 'illegal and unconstitutional' electoral bonds of various companies using the routes and projects of Chanda Do-Dhanda Lo, Theka Lo-Ghoos Do, Hafta Vasooli and Farzi companies. Out of the 8,250 crores, you can return at least Rs 10 crores to this Dalit family. “Your letter lies that Congress wants to introduce inheritance tax when your former finance minister and party leaders have repeatedly mentioned that they want inheritance tax. People can see these speeches and comments from your leaders online,” Kharge’s letter said. “The poor have been burned by your policies” The Congress leader said the prime minister's letter showed he was “concerned over the low voter turnout in the first two phases of the elections.” This shows that people are not enthusiastic about your policies or your campaign speeches. It's not because of the summer heat, but because the poor have been burned by your policies. You called on your karyakartas to mobilize voters in the name of religion. If voters are not willing to vote for you, don’t blame your karyakartas,” Kharge wrote. Kharge said the Congress manifesto “talks about Nyay and how we will bring growth to all sections of society”. “It is better, as Prime Minister, to seek votes on the performance of your government over the last ten years instead of indulging in hate speech. The Congress Party would like to challenge you or anyone you represent to debate with us our manifesto and the arguments you have made,” Kharge wrote in his letter. Also targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge said he knew that Shah was saying that the Congress was practicing appeasement policy. The only appeasement policy we have seen in the last ten years is the appeasement of the Chinese by you and your ministers. Even today you refuse to call China Ghuspaithiye, but on June 19, 2020, you said Na Koi Ghusa Hai, Na Hi Koi Ghus Aaya hai, insulting the supreme sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan. Your public Clean Chit on China has weakened India's position and made it more belligerent, he said. The Congress president also spoke about his previous letter to Prime Minister Modi. Kharge said in his latest letter that when the elections are over, people will only remember you as the Prime Minister who indulged in divisive and communal speeches filled with lies to avoid inevitable defeat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/mallikarjun-kharge-pm-modi-letter-9303287/

