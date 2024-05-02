'Our vote bank is all Indians': Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge writes letter to PM Narendra Modi

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the Prime Minister's personalized letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates contesting the May 7 Lok Sabha elections. In his letter, Kharge asked the Prime Minister to seek votes based on his government's performance over the last 10 years, instead of indulging in hate speeches.

“Exposing his repeated lies during the election campaign,” Kharge said while sharing the text of his letter to Modi on X, formerly Twitter.

Referring to the letter that Modi wrote to the NDA candidates, Kharge said, “I have seen the letter that you have written to all the NDA candidates on what they need to communicate to the voters. From the tone and content of the letter, it appears that there is a lot of despair and worry in you, leading you to use language that is not suitable for the Prime Minister's Office . »

“You claim that reservations will be taken away from SC, ST and OBC and given to “our vote bank”. Our vote bank consists of all Indians – the poor, the marginalized, women, the ambitious youth, the class workers, Dalits and Adivasis Everyone knows that it is the RSS and the BJP who have opposed reservations at every stage since 1947,” the letter read.

“The letter gives the impression that the lies in your speeches are not having the desired effect and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies. Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth,” Kharge added .

Stating that voters are intelligent enough to read and understand what the Congress has written in its manifesto and the guarantees promised to them, Kharge said, “The party manifesto talks about Nyay and how he will bring growth at all levels of society. »

Kharge also challenged the Prime Minister or anyone he deputies to debate with them their agenda and the arguments they have put forward.

Published: May 02, 2024, 04:01 PM IST

