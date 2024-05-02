Viral Video: Pakistani Groom Surprises Wife With Framed Photo of Ex-PM Imran Khan as Wedding Gift





A Pakistani groom ditched his expensive gifts and chose to gift his bride a framed photo of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on their wedding day. The video of the bride unwrapping the gift has gone viral on the internet with several social media users reacting to this particular wedding gift.

The video begins with the groom standing with a wrapped gift for his bride. As soon as the lady starts unwrapping the gift, the video shows her bursting out laughing, after getting a feel for the gift inside. Later, the two opened the gift and presented the framed photo of Imran Khan to their guests. The video shows the two men happily posing for photos while continuing to display the photo frame.

Several social media users called it a symbol of support for the leader. The number of people triggered by this post. Have you ever heard of live and let live?” one user wrote on X.

Which of our gold-plated Crime Syndicate reptiles could ever claim to have their picture stuck on the back of a garbage truck, let alone be honored with such affection on their wedding day,” another media user commented social on the post.

Many said it was a decent way to protest their support for the imprisoned leader and even expressed confidence that these actions could help him get out of prison.

Honestly, how long will it be before people come out in large numbers to get him out. This is all good, but it doesn't really help much,” wrote one X user.

Imran Khan connection is not a political affiliation, it's a love story!,” another user wrote.

The video received almost 7 million views and about 2,000 likes on the microblogging site X. The groom's unusual gift on the wedding day caused mixed reactions on the Internet. Many users also pointed out that gifting is a common trend these days at Pakistani weddings.

Published: 02 May 2024, 09:53 IST

