Turkish Foreign Minister Says Ankara Will Join South African Genocide Case Against Israel: Report

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey would join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Reuters reported.

“Once the legal text of our work is completed, we will submit the official declaration of intervention before the ICJ with the aim of implementing this political decision,” Fidan was quoted as saying by Reuters at a joint press conference. with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara. .

“Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he said.

The ICJ in January ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall within the scope of the Genocide Convention and to ensure that its troops do not commit genocidal acts against Palestinians after Africa South accused Israel of state-ordered genocide in Gaza.

In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Turkey would provide documents from the case to the ICJ, also known as the World Court.

Israel and its Western allies have called the accusation baseless. A final decision in the South African case before the ICJ in The Hague could take years.

Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas incursion on October 7 that left around 1,200 people dead and 250 hostages in Gaza.

According to the latest data received from the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 34,568 people and injured 74,765 others.