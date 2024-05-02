Politics
Turkish Foreign Minister Says Ankara Will Join South African Genocide Case Against Israel: Report
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey would join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Reuters reported.
“Once the legal text of our work is completed, we will submit the official declaration of intervention before the ICJ with the aim of implementing this political decision,” Fidan was quoted as saying by Reuters at a joint press conference. with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara. .
“Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he said.
The ICJ in January ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall within the scope of the Genocide Convention and to ensure that its troops do not commit genocidal acts against Palestinians after Africa South accused Israel of state-ordered genocide in Gaza.
In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Turkey would provide documents from the case to the ICJ, also known as the World Court.
Israel and its Western allies have called the accusation baseless. A final decision in the South African case before the ICJ in The Hague could take years.
Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas incursion on October 7 that left around 1,200 people dead and 250 hostages in Gaza.
According to the latest data received from the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 34,568 people and injured 74,765 others.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/05/01/turkish-fm-said-ankara-join-south-africa-genocide-case-against-israel-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish Foreign Minister Says Ankara Will Join South African Genocide Case Against Israel: Report
- JobSync wins 2024 HR Tech Award for Innovation and Excellence
- A new table tennis group has been launched to support people with Parkinson's – how you can get involved
- Montblanc Meisterstck is the main character, at least in Wes Anderson's latest short film
- PM Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, says Pakistan is desperate to make Shehzada PM
- Stock market today: Wall Street advances as earnings arrive ahead of new labor market data
- University of Fire inspired reading list
- A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shakes nerves in New Jersey
- Viral Video: Pakistani Groom Surprises Wife With Framed Photo of Ex-PM Imran Khan as Wedding Gift
- Atlantic Hockey America new league name for Mercyhurst hockey teams
- Duchess Sophie's unique belted wedding guest dress pays tribute to her daughter Lady Louise
- To become the fourth largest economy in the world, Indonesia requests support from the OECD