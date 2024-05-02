Politics
Jokowi focuses on maintaining corn prices
SUMBAWA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said efforts to keep corn prices balanced are not easy. Nevertheless, Jokowi stressed that the government continues to strive to ensure that corn prices are ideal for farmers and herders.
Jokowi conveyed this after inspecting the corn harvest in Brang Biji Village, Sumbawa Regency, NTB, Thursday (02/5/2024). He said the reduction in corn prices from IDR 7,000 to IDR 4,200 was indeed beneficial for farmers. However, this situation is not good for farmers.
“The price which was previously IDR 7,000 has now fallen to IDR 4,200, which is good for breeders, but not good for farmers. Maintaining a balance does not seem easy,” Jokowi said.
The President explained that the drop in corn prices was partly due to oversupply due to simultaneous harvests in various regions. Currently, corn harvest is taking place in Sumbawa and Dompu, NTB, which is a big harvest. Apart from this, corn harvesting took place in other areas like Gorontalo. “What happens is prices go down because of overfitting,” he said.
However, he stressed the importance of increasing the productivity of the corn harvest. This is so that high productivity can cover production costs.
Corn farmers demanded that the price of corn be increased to IDR 5,000 per kilogram. Responding to this request, Jokowi said the government had made calculations.
However, he emphasized once again that corn prices are influenced by supply and demand. If there is an oversupply, prices will fall.
“This is what we calculated yesterday and defended, but if the supply is too great, the demand is constant, the law of the market is that prices will certainly fall due to excess supply,” he said. -he declares.
Therefore, Jokowi encourages downstream in the agricultural sector. According to him, the agricultural industry must be built around corn fields. So that the production results can be used, both for animal feed and for corn cooking oil, among others.
“Indeed, this is what we will continue to promote so that prices are more stable if there is an industry the prices will be more stable, but if it is far away, from here they will continue to be transported to Java, from here they have to be taken to West Java, yes, it is expensive in transportation,” Jokowi said.
Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Andi Amran Sulaiman accompanied President Jokowi while inspecting the corn harvest on farmlands in Sumbawa Regency, NTB.
“May and April are the peak maize harvest in a number of areas, including Sumbawa,” Amran said.
Under these conditions, the Minister of Agriculture declared that there was a risk of prices falling, or even falling below the predetermined reference purchasing price (HAP) for corn. For this reason, Amran asked all parties to be able to anticipate the possibility of a drop in prices.
“We ask that this bumper harvest not be wasted. Our farmers have worked hard. We urge animal feed producers to absorb it immediately. “We also ask Bulog to absorb corn from farmers so that prices are guaranteed. Do not let prices fall because the welfare of farmers is at stake,” Amran said.
Amran said that in general, Sumbawa Regency will have a corn planting area of 96,214 hectares in 2023 and a standard rice field area of 262,146.24 hectares.
“Meanwhile, the corn harvested area until May 2024 in (Sumbawa) Regency is 70,130 hectares,” said Amran.
