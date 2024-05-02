Politics
The death toll from China's Guangdong highway collapse rises to 48 as President Xi Jinping orders maximum action to save lives.
They said that in addition to the death toll, 30 other people were injured and 23 vehicles were stuck, and that they were continuing the search for bodies and injured people.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered local authorities to make every effort to save lives and ensure overall social stability.
He ordered government officials to do everything possible to rescue and treat the injured at the scene, repair damaged roads and restore traffic order as soon as possible, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday.
The president said authorities must inspect and manage potential risks in a timely manner.
Rescuers at the scene told Shanghai-based newspaper thepaper.cn that the rescue task was further complicated by persistent rain in Dabu and a large amount of debris and soil continuing to slide near the site and posing a risk. for rescuers.
Meanwhile, authorities have made no public announcement about the cause of the collapse, but a geotechnical engineer told national media that the disaster may have been triggered by the impact of persistent heavy rain.
Recent continuous downpours in the area washed away soil on the surface and entered crevices to generate water pressure, pushing the earth downward, an engineer surnamed Chen told Jiemian News.
It may have been triggered by poor drainage after prolonged rains, resulting in continued deformation and expansion of the crack-prone parts, ultimately leading to collapse.
The engineer also said that a proper monitoring and warning system was not properly in place, adding that such landslides could usually be spotted in the early stages and anticipated.
Guangdong, a densely populated province in southern China, has been hit hard by heavy rains in recent weeks, causing severe flooding and landslides in some areas.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Dabu County Meteorological Department had warned that torrential and constant rains for the next day or so would lead to a high risk of geological hazards and warned people to guard against flooding, mudslides and landslides. ground.
Images and footage shared by local media showed flames and smoke rising from the collapsed section of the road, with cars burning on the slope. Several victims' families were captured crying near the troubled highway and searching for traces of their loved ones.
On Wednesday evening, residents of Dabu Country rushed to donate blood after learning there was an urgent need.
The construction of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway, which opened on New Year's Eve 2014, cost 6 billion yuan ($828 million). The project faced technical difficulties due to the mountainous and steep terrain.
Local media reported in 2015 that several highway tunnels were affected by landslides and water infiltration during the construction period.
In April last year, two sections of the highway collapsed due to constant rain, but no one was injured, according to local media at the time. The area that collapsed Wednesday is about 44 km (27 miles) from the site damaged last year.
According to Tianyancha, one of China's largest corporate information databases, the highway management company has already been subject to lawsuits related to construction disputes and has been subject to court proceedings seven times. court payments amounting to nearly 17 million yuan.
Netizens are feeling anger and frustration over the most recent incident, which occurred at the start of China's five-day Labor Day holiday.
This incident came like a bolt from the blue, is it just a force majeure natural disaster or negligence of the construction company and regulatory services? one user wrote on social media platform Weibo. Not only do the families of the deceased need to know what caused the collapse, but the entire nation needs to be informed as well.
There was a problem last year due to heavy rain, and it didn't seem to get enough attention from highway management, another Weibo user wrote.
A search of the Chinese emergency authorities' website showed that five road incidents in the past decade were considered extremely serious accidents, resulting in 30 or more deaths and requiring the Ministry of Emergency Management to issue a accident report.

