“Our vote bank is all Indians”: Congress leader Kharge writes to PM Modi | News from India





NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday Narendra Modi about his letter to NDA candidates.

In his letter, Kharge suggested that the tone and content of the letter denoted desperation and concern, leading the Prime Minister to use language unbecoming of his office. The Congress leader stressed that voters are intelligent enough to discern the truth and repeating a lie will not make it true.

“I saw the letter you wrote to all NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to voters. From the tone and content of the letter, it appears there is a lot of desperation and worry in you, which leads you to use language that is not suitable for the Prime Minister's Office,” Kharge said.

“The letter gives the impression that the lies in your speeches are not having the desired effect and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies,” he added.

Kharge reiterated the promises made by the Congress party in its manifesto and countered the BJP's accusation of appeasement politics. He pointed out that the only appeasement policy seen in the last decade was government appeasement towards China.

“Even today you refuse to call China Ghuspaithiye, but on June 19, 2020, you said Na Koi Ghusa Hai, Na Hi Koi Ghus Aaya hai, insulting the supreme sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan. Your Clean Chit public attitude toward China, “has weakened India's position and made it more belligerent,” he said.

Responding to PM Modi's accusation that Congress would take away from SC, ST and OBC and give them to their 'vote bank', Kharge clarified that the Congress party's vote bank consists of all Indians, including the poor, the marginalized, women, the ambitious youth, the working class. , Dalits and Adivasis.

“Our vote bank consists of all Indians – the poor, the marginalized, women, the ambitious youth, the working class, Dalits and Adivasis. Everyone knows that it was the RSS and the BJP who opposed to reservations at every stage since 1947. Everyone knows it is the RSS and the BJP who want to amend the Constitution to end reservations. You must clarify why you are opposed to reservations. to SC, ST and OBC on the basis of their population in accordance with Article 16 of our Constitution,” he said.

The veteran Congress leader also clarified the party's position on inheritance tax and asserted that the party's manifesto focuses on Nyay and promoting growth for all sections of society.

Kharge further pointed out that the low turnout in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections indicates a lack of enthusiasm among the people towards the government's policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/our-votebank-is-every-indian-congress-chief-kharge-writes-to-pm-modi/articleshow/109777077.cms

