Xi Jinping returns to a very different Europe

Chinese leader Xi Jinping kicks offa six-day trip to EuropeSunday, his first visit to the continent in the last five years. But he will land in a Europe very different from that of 2019, where he visited Italy, Monaco and France. The highlight of his visit at the time was Italy's approval of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), seen as a major diplomatic success for Beijing. Later this year,Xi's visit to Greecewas also presented by Chinese media as a sign of increasingly close and friendly Sino-Greek relations.

2024 is not 2019

However, the mood in Europe is significantly darker five years later. Italy has decided to bid for China's iconic megaproject. EU-ChinaComprehensive agreement on investmentsigned in principle at the end of 2020 was frozen, amid bitter recriminations and consecutive series of sanctions and counter-sanctions. Tension continues to rise between the EU and China, with both sides trading accusations of unfair competition and protectionism.

The glaring trade imbalance favoring China has triggered a series of EU investigations into a flood of allegedly undervalued exports from the world's second-largest economy. Beijing was seriously upset by the launch of an anti-subsidy investigation intoChinese imports of electric vehicleslast September and retaliated by opening an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU. Last October, the Commission launched arisk assessmentin four critical sectors: semiconductors, AI, quantum computing and biotechnology in the context of EU exports to China.

Additionally, the EU has launched additional investigations into Chinese medical devices and the conditions for participating in the lucrative European market.public procurement marketin a series of actions that further increase tensions in the run-up to Xi Jinping's visit to Europe. Recent raids on Nuctechs offices in the Netherlands and Poland under the new EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) have also not gone down well with Beijing.

But the friction between the two parties is not limited to economic issues. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 poisoned Sino-European relations, with China never truly acknowledging its responsibility and instead opting for a massive wolf warrior diplomatic campaign. Then, the Sino-Russian joint declaration of February 2022 and China's disingenuous neutrality in the face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine also served as an eye-opener for many Europeans.

It is therefore not surprising that the lastEU-China Summit in BeijingDecember 2023 was marked by undisguised tensions over a long list of controversial issues. European officials have made it abundantly clear that the EU has no choice but to use its full set of trade and investment defense tools, but Beijing has ignored these moves of warning.

Coming from another China

At the same time, not only is Xi Jinping coming to another Europe, but he is also coming from another China. The real estate bubble that burst three years ago has a lasting impact on the Chinese economy. Local authorities, deprived of the sale of real estate as a main source of income, find themselves saddled with mountains of hidden debts. In August 2023, Beijing stopped publishing data on constant growthyouth unemploymentrates. Another serious problem that the Chinese authorities must address is:agingnow that China has been overtaken byIndiaas the most populous nation in the world.

The rigidity of Beijing's zero COVID strategy has further worsened the country's economic situation and the white paper movement at the end of 2022 forced the authorities to make an about-face. But it would be inaccurate to attribute all the difficulties China has faced since 2020 to the pandemic or cyclical factors. China's problems are mostly structural, casting a shadow over the long-term prospects of the world's second-largest economy. Inevitably, the slogan onThe unstoppable rise of Chinaonce a globally dominant narrative, seems much less compelling today.

Despite persistent underconsumption in China and even risks of deflation, Beijing has once again decided to overinvest in manufacturing and exports, providing a supply-side solution to a demand problem. In other words, in order to maintain reasonably high short-term growth rates, China exports its domestic problems to the rest of the world, mainly to advanced economies, such as the EU. This is the continent that Xi Jinping will visit in a few days.

Xi's agenda in Europe

The Chinese president will visit France, Serbia and Hungary. The three countries were carefully chosen, arguably for a multitude of reasons, but also based on a clear logic aimed at increasing China's influence. France is a major economy and leading political power within the EU, while Serbia and Hungary stand out as the most China-friendly countries in Europe.

What is likely to happen in France? According tolyseThe French president is reportedly considering discussing the wars in Ukraine and Gaza with his Chinese counterpart, although it is questionable what Paris could realistically achieve. Beijing is unlikely to budge on its no-holds-barred partnership with Russia and has remained largely out of the Middle East fray.

Economic cooperation will be a somewhat more acceptable subject on the agenda of bilateral negotiations. During his presidency, Emmanuel Macron made three official visits to China and the two countries concluded numerous cooperation agreements in important sectors, including nuclear and wind energy. In 2023, total bilateral trade was worth $76.7 billion, with the balance slightly in favor of China.

At the same time, Macron invited Ursula von der Leyen to the next meeting in France. Although it is not yet clear whether German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also join the party, the French president is clearly considering a repeat of the 2019 format, when Angela Merkel and Jean-Claude Juncker were also present in Paris to demonstrate the unity of the EU.

Interestingly, the current President of the European Commission is considered one of the most hawkish EU leaders towards China and is the architect of the blocs.risk reduction strategytowards Beijing. Therefore, when meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, Xi will have to show courage, given Beijing's aversion to the EU's collective institutions and its preference for bilateral relations with member states.

In Serbia, Beijing's iron friend, Xi will commemorate the 1999 NATO bombing of Belgrade. An impressive Chinese cultural center has been erected on the site of the former PRC embassy, ​​also affected by the Atlantic Alliance at the time. Therefore, the timing of Xi's visit is fully in line with both Serbia's prevailing anti-NATO mood and Beijing's anti-Western rhetoric.

The construction of industrial units, highways, bridges and railway lines financed by Chinese loans and built by Chinese companies will be an important theme for propaganda purposes. China's growing presence in Serbia is warmly welcomed by President Aleksandar Vui, whom the opposition accuses of an increasingly authoritarian orientation, despite the country's bid for EU membership.

In a clear undermining of Serbia's European prospects, the Belgrade government has purchased drones and missile defense systems from China, as well as Huawei surveillance equipment with facial recognition capabilities. Furthermore, Serbia recently signed a free trade agreement with China.

In Hungary, investments fueled by China will undoubtedly represent a costly item. The Chinese president is expected to visit Pcs to announce the construction of a Great Wall Motors electric vehicle factory. This follows CATL’s decision to invest in a large-scale battery factory in Debrecen. It is less certain that the delayed Belgrade-Budapest railway project, already in its second decade, will attract much attention.

The political connotations of Xi's presence in Hungary are difficult to ignore. Viktor Orbn disagrees with Brussels on a number of issues, remains on good terms with Moscow and has always opposed Western support for Ukraine. Once again, timing matters: Xi's visit comes just weeks before Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the EU starting next July.

Importantly, through his visits to Serbia and Hungary, Xi seeks to demonstrate that China remains influential in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), despite the lackluster performance of the China-led format formerly known as 17+1. Notably,Greece joined this club in 2019for no understandable reason. After the withdrawal of the three Baltic countries in 2021-2022,the group is now reduced to 14+1and Belgrade and Budapest are the only CEE capitals remaining truly committed to their close ties with Beijing.

Partner, competitor or systemic rival?

In the West, Xi's visit to Europe is seen by many as a mission to drive a wedge between the United States and the EU, as well as highlight the inherent divisions within Europe. The Chinese president's itinerary shows that Beijing is aware of the deterioration of Sino-European relations and seeks to strengthen cooperation with China-friendly countries. However, in recent years, Europeans have developed a much more lucid and assertive approach towards China, for three main reasons.

First, China has been demystified in many ways. She now has many more lines on her once radiant face and is no longer seen as an ever-rising, crisis-free powerhouse.

Second, by supporting illiberal regimes around the world, starting with Putin's Russia, China has shown its true colors and can no longer claim the status of a benevolent, peace-loving power.

Finally, in 2019, the EU defined China as apartner, competitor and systemic rivalat the same time. Although partnership is absolutely necessary to address global challenges, for example the climate crisis or public health, the needle moves inexorably towards the components of competition and rivalry.

* Head of Asia Unit, Institute of International Economic Relations (IIER), Athens, Greece

