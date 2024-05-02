Jokowi vows to improve inadequate school facilities





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ensures that facilities are improved school-schools in Indonesia which are still not usable. He conveyed this after reviewing the corn harvest with a number of ministers from the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet (KIM) in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB), Thursday (02/04/2024). The number one personality in Indonesia agrees that, overall, educational facilities and infrastructure are not yet good. The government will therefore continue to make improvements. “There are certainly things that are good, but there are things that are still missing and not improved,” Jokowi concluded to reporters. Meanwhile, quoted via @jokowi's official Instagram upload, the Head of State also welcomed the National Education Day (Hardiknas) which falls today, Thursday (2/5/2024) by highlighting line a publication according to the theme celebrated. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia requested that the spirit of promoting education continue to be encouraged through various initiatives. “From the time of Ki Hajar Dewantara to today's digital age, education continues to develop and adapt. Happy National Education Day, I hope the spirit of education progress will continue to shine in every initiative and technology we develop,” Jokowi wrote. According to sightings, the Surakarta president was also seen shaking hands with a man wearing a gray shirt. Then, to Jokowi's right, a sign appeared reading “Freedom to Learn.” At the same time, these remarks were also accompanied by caricatures depicting teaching and learning activities. This form of greeting is usually practiced by Jokowi when commemorating other important holidays. Overall, the cartoons represent illustrations about education in Indonesia. The image that stands out the most in the caricature is the statue of Ki Hajar Dewantara, famous as the father of national education. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA Channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20240502/15/1762400/hardiknas-2024-jokowi-janji-perbaiki-fasilitas-sekolah-yang-tak-layak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos