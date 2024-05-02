PM Modi clings to ex-Pakistani ministers' praise for Rahul Gandhi: Congress' partnership with Pakistan exposed | News from India





Stepping up attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the 'Congress-Pakistan partnership' had been 'revealed' as Pakistani leaders 'offered duas' for Rahul Gandhi to become Indian Prime Minister .

Modi, addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Anand, said Pakistan was “crying” as Congress, which “only handed over terror files” to Pakistan, continues to lose ground in India . All 26 seats in Gujarat will be voted on May 7 in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A day after former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhary praised Rahul, Modi said the BJP had “exposed” the partnership between the country that “exported terrorism” and the Congress. Terming it a “quirk of fate”, he said: “The Congress is getting weaker in the country…We cannot find them even when we look under the microscope, but you see, the Congress is ending here and the Pakistan cries. on the other hand… Pakistani leaders are offering duas to make Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) the prime minister. You may have seen it yesterday… We all know that Congress is Pakistan's partner… Their partnership has been exposed…. Stating that his government had “killed terrorists at home” instead of handing over “records” like the Congress, Modi said: “Till a few years ago, Pakistan was like a scarecrow in the country… But today Today, Pakistan is tired of terrorism. flattened. The country that exported terrorism is now going door to door to import wheat…He who had grenades in his hand today has bheek ka katora (begging bowl).” “When the Congress government was in power and terrorist acts were happening, they (Congress) handed over files to the aakas (commanders) of terrorism. They said to them: “Your men came, this is their picture, and this is where they detonated the bombs and left… Your men came, they did this and they left.” Then they (Congress) would tell their countrymen that they have handed over a dossier to Pakistan. But Modi govt is not wasting time in providing records…we are entering their house and killing them. he added. Modi further intensified his attack on Rahul, who showed a copy of the Indian Constitution at his election rally a day earlier. Stating that the Congress had failed to implement the Constitution across the country, Modi said, “Sardar (Vallabhbhai Patel) saheb left early and caused a lot of damage to the country. It is my kasak (desire) to make Sardar Patel’s dreams come true. The Shehzada of the Congress keeps the Constitution on his forehead and dances but let the Congress answer me…” “The Constitution you are dancing with, why did you not implement this Constitution in every part of the country for 75 years… This country had two constitutions, two flags and two Prime Ministers… Your party (Congress) did not allowed the Constitution to be adopted. be implemented in the country. The Indian Constitution was not implemented in Kashmir because Article 370 constituted a wall that blocked its implementation. I, the son of Sardar Patel's soil, reduced Article 370 to ruins and paid the highest tribute to Sardar Patel… I not only built the Statue of Unity as a tribute, but I I also unfurled the national flag of India in Kashmir to fulfill the pledge of Sardar Saheb. dream,” Modi added. “Congress only cares about its minority vote bank” Addressing voters in Anand and Kheda Lok Sabha constituency, where the dominant population belongs to the Kshatriya community who are rising against the BJP following comments by the party's Rajkot candidate Parshottam Rupala, Modi said Congress was trying to divide society. on caste in its frustration and to “appease” the Muslim vote bank. Promoting Anand Lok Sabha candidate Mitesh Patel as well as Kheda Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister of State Devusinh Chauhan, Modi said, “The Congress is dividing the country. He wants to break the society… There is a big debate in the country and people want to ask why the Congress is so nervous and has lost its mind… The Congress has devoted itself to the Muslim League… The Congress has maintained caste Scheduled Tribes and the OBC (Other Backward Classes) communities fell into ignorance and misled them…Congress rejected all the recommendations of the OBC commissions and never created a tribal department. In fact, the Congress conspiracy to steal reservations meant for SCs, STs and OBCs the need to hand them over to the Muslim community has also been exposed. Challenging the Congress to give a “written commitment to the country” that it will not change reservation quotas for the benefit of the “Muslim vote bank”, Modi added: “The poor, whom the Congress has spoken about but does not didn't bother for over a century. 70 years old today don't care about Congress… When Modi started washing the feet of the poor and rubbing their eyes with water, the poor saw through the character of the Congress and the Congress is frustrated… Congress was removed from the tribes. areas. » “The Congress only cares about its minority vote bank, which is particularly that of Muslims – the vote bank that the Congress has maintained and increased over these years. They want to move forward with more appeasement and amend the Constitution to abandon the reservations intended for these castes as well as the reservation of the general category for Muslims, but it is the guarantee of the BJP and Modi that, on the basis of religion, no one will get even a stick of hay from the reservations of SC, ST, OBC and even general category which was promised in the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Modi added. Modi also claimed that Congress had “silently acquiesced” to India's bloc partners' call for Muslim voters to come together to “vote for jihad”. Without naming Maria Alam, the niece of veteran Congress leader Maria Alam, Modi said: “The INDI alliance has asked Muslims to vote for jihad – we have heard about love jihad and love jihad earth… This call does not come from a teenager from a madrasa. but from a highly qualified member of a leading family of a Congress leader, who urged Muslims across the country to unite and take part in vote jihad in the upcoming elections. And as expected, Congress did not object but gave silent consent. This is their intention of appeasement.

