Corn harvest with Agriculture Minister in Sumbawa, Jokowi emphasizes price balance





Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, President Joko Widodo and Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman, in Sumbawa, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Doc. Ministry of Agriculture) PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of maintaining price balance at the level of farmers, traders and breeders. This was conveyed after President Jokowi and Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman inspected the corn harvest in Sumbawa Regency, Thursday, May 2, 2024. He said prices at the farmer level were often unstable and tended to decrease at the start of the harvest period. “It's just a big corn harvest, both in Sumbawa and Dompu, at that time we saw it in Gorontalo, everyone was harvesting, so what happened was is that prices have fallen due to oversupply,” said Kedawan Farmers Group (Poktan) Chairman Jokowi. area, Brang Biji village, Sumbawa district, Sumbawa regency, NTB province. As one of the corn core areas in NTB, the price of corn in Sumbawa Regency is around IDR 4,200 per kilogram. This price was confirmed when President Jokowi had a dialogue with farmers present around the harvest location. Also read: A number of regions start harvesting corn, Jokowi: price balance must be maintained “The previous price was IDR 7,000, now it has fallen to IDR 4,200, this condition is good for breeders, but not so good for farmers, maintaining such a balance is not easy,” said the President Jokowi. Furthermore, President Jokowi asked all parties to take strategic collaborative measures to create balanced prices, including at the farmer level. Increasing productivity through the use of higher quality seeds, for example, is one of the strategic measures that farmers can take to achieve more decent and stable profits. “The most important thing, in my opinion, is that productivity must increase, for example here we use Tangguh Seeds, the results I requested earlier were 7.8 tonnes. If those from British Columbia are the same, they can be 7, 8, 9 tons, but there are also those that are less than 5 tons, the average is 5 tons “Well, at 4,200 IDR, the price is not good” , he explained. Also read: President aims for completion of West Sumbawa copper smelter project in 2024 Photo: Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman, in Sumbawa, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Anticipate the drop in corn prices On the same occasion, the Minister of Agriculture, Andi Amran Sulaiman, declared that May and April constitute the peak of corn harvest in several regions. Under these conditions, he said, there is a risk of prices falling, or even falling below the predetermined reference purchase price (HAP) for corn. This is why he asked all parties to be able to anticipate the possibility of a drop in prices. Also read: The president asks the regional government to finance food logistics transport “We ask that this bumper harvest not be wasted. Our farmers have worked hard. We urge animal feed producers to absorb it immediately. “We also ask Bulog to absorb corn from farmers so that prices are guaranteed, do not let prices fall because the welfare of farmers is at stake,” said Agriculture Minister Amran. In general, Sumbawa Regency has a standard rice field area of ​​262,146.24 ha. The area planted to corn in 2023 is 96,214 ha, and the area harvested to corn in 2023 reaches 96,226 ha. Meanwhile, the corn harvested area until May 2024 in this district is 70,130 ha. (Z-9)

