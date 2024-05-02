Imran Khan's party expresses displeasure over conduct of Chief Justice of Pakistan regarding interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters





Islamabad [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed its displeasure over the conduct of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa during the proceedings in the Supreme Court on the issue of interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters. , reported Pakistan-based Dawn. PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said the entire judiciary was on one side while the CJP was on the other.

At a press conference, Raoof Hasan reiterated the demand of the party led by the country's incarcerated former prime minister that a full court hear the case daily. The CJP should, however, dissociate itself from the judiciary.

Raoof Hasan said interference in court matters was a very serious problem, but “a spectacle was put on at the apex court” the other day. He said six judges of the High Court had written a letter to the CJP to raise the issue of interference in the Supreme Judicial Council. However, he referred the matter to the executive and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was asked to form a commission to investigate the matter.

PTI Central Information Secretary said Shehbaz Sharif and agents of intelligence agencies were among those involved in the case. He stressed that entrusting an implicated person with the responsibility of forming the commission and appointing its head to look into the matter was in itself “a crime”.

Hasan believed that this practice could not be stopped unless punitive measures were taken against those who interfere in court matters. He added that the CJP said there had been no interference in the justice system. However, even the common man knew about it, Dawn reported.

He said the letter written by the judges and the High Court's responses were nothing short of an “indictment” and the chief justice should have dealt with the matter in accordance with the constitution.

He accused Pakistan's chief justice of taking a different approach because all judges were on the same page, but “he was fighting against the entire judiciary.” Hasan further said judges should take concrete and practical steps to erect a firewall against interference in court matters. However, no one could judge on which side the incumbent CJP stood, despite suggestions from the Peshawar and Lahore high courts on the issue.

Raoof Hasan also criticized the Punjab government for using force against protesting farmers who were forced to sell wheat at a price below the cost of production, according to the Dawn report. He recalled that the PTI-led government had taken several initiatives to make Pakistan a welfare state. However, a “plot” was organized to overthrow his government, Dawn reported.

Speaking at the same press conference, PTI central committee member Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi said no one would compromise on judicial independence if the judicial process was sabotaged and it would directly affect the an individual's right to access justice.

Niazi said judicial review was monitoring the executive to ensure it was not violating the constitution. He criticized several petitions filed by the PTI, including those related to May 9 which had not been fixed for hearing as of today, Dawn reported.

Apart from this, he said there were reports of an initiative to fix the mandate of the CJP, for which a constitutional amendment was needed. Abuzar Salman Niazi further said that PTI's petition regarding reserved seats was delayed so that the ruling coalition which held the majority in parliament could amend the constitution. He explained, given the situation, how the PTI could expect justice to be delivered by the CJP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.takeonedigitalnetwork.com/imran-khans-party-expresses-displeasure-over-pakistan-chief-justices-conduct-on-meddling-by-intelligence-agencies-in-judicial-affairs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos