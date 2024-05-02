What's at stake for local voting in the UK ahead of the looming general election | World News

Millions of voters in England and Wales will vote on Thursday in a series of local elections that will be the last big test before a British general election which, by all indicators, will see the Conservative Party ousted from power after 14 years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes he can build on his successes, including in a few key mayoral elections, to quell rumors that the Conservative Party will change leaders again ahead of the UK's main elections, which could take place from next month.

On the other hand, Labor leader Keir Starmer hopes Thursday's local elections will confirm what opinion polls have shown for two years: Labor is on its way to power for the first time since 2010 .

The national context heading into these local elections is very good for Labor and very bad for the Conservatives, said Rob Ford, professor of politics at the University of Manchester.

As is often the case in UK local elections, preparation is about managing expectations, so any overperformance can be presented as a success.

This is certainly the case for the Conservatives, who are expected to lose about half of the 1,000 seats they are seeking. They pointed out, for example, that an equivalent election took place in 2021, when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was in great shape following the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

Thursday's election is important in itself: Voters decide who will run many aspects of their daily lives, such as trash collection, road conditions and local crime prevention measures in the years to come .

But as a general election approaches, they will be viewed through a national prism.

Here are five things to know:

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

Voters across England and Wales will go to the polls for local elections for mayor, police and crime commissioner.

The vote is the final test of public opinion before the general election, which is due to take place by January 2025 but which Sunak, who has the power to decide the date, has indicated would take place in the second half of 2024 .

As well as a number of mayoral votes, including in London where Sadiq Khan is expected to win a third term, there will be more than 100 local council elections and almost 40 for local police and crime commissioners.

There is also a special parliamentary election in Blackpool South, a long-standing Labor seat that turned Conservative at the last election in 2019, when Johnson won a big victory. The results will be announced in the coming days. The London mayoral result is not expected before Saturday.

No elections are held in Scotland or Northern Ireland, the other constituent nations of the United Kingdom.

WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES FOR SUNAK?

Potentially his job. Sunak replaced Liz Truss, who resigned 45 days after a budget of unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and drove up borrowing costs for homeowners.

Sunak, who has warned of the economic implications of Truss's plan, was expected to play a tough role after ascending to the top job in October 2022. If opinion polls are correct, he did not improve the rating of the conservatives, who, even before Truss, had been battered by the circus surrounding Johnson, who had been ousted following a series of ethics scandals.

As the Conservatives appear to be heading for one of their biggest election defeats in their history, speculation is growing that Sunak could face a leadership battle if Thursday's election is really bad.

Municipal elections in the West Midlands and Tees Valley in northeast England could be key to its survival. If conservative Mayors Andy Street and Ben Houchen hold out, he could get some relief from his party's restive lawmakers. If both lose, he could be in trouble.

IS WORK TOWARDS POWER?

In historical terms, Labor has a mountain to climb if it wants to form the next government.

His performance in 2019 was the worst since 1935. Starmer attempted to return the party to the center of British politics after five years of leadership by veteran left winger Jeremy Corbyn.

Starmer's cautious approach has clearly worked if opinion polls are to be believed. But it is fair to say that levels of enthusiasm are far lower than those heralding Tony Blair's arrival before the 1997 general election.

This may be partly due to a more difficult economic environment, but Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, lacks the luster of his predecessor. Nonetheless, Starmer hopes Labor will achieve big victories in areas it lost under Corbyn, in the north of England and the Midlands.

A point of concern is the number of traditionally Labor supporters in Muslim communities who are not voting in protest against the party's stance on the Gaza conflict.

ARE VOTERS TACTICAL?

One of the factors contributing to Blair's landslide victory in 1997 was so-called tactical voting, whereby some voters cast aside their preferred political party and supported the one they thought would be most likely to defeat the Conservative candidate. .

Tactical voting has re-emerged in recent years and could become essential in general elections. This generally involves pro-Labour voters in parts of the country, such as the southwest of England, supporting the much smaller Liberal Democrats, and Liberal Democrat supporters lending votes to Labor in the Midlands and the north of England.

Conservative lawmakers across the UK, even in so-called safe seats, will be extremely worried if voters think more tactically.

CLAMP RIGHT?

Conservatives don't just face a challenge from the left. Reform UK is trying to overwhelm it from the right.

Even if they hold a few seats, the Conservatives will fear that support for the party will see Labor and others clawing their way between the two.

Reform UK, which claims to be tougher on issues such as immigration and Brexit, said it would not stand aside to give incumbent Tory lawmakers an easier chance in the general election, like its former incarnation , the Brexit Party, did so in 2019. The Blackpool South special election will be particularly interesting on this front.