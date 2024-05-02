Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi challenges NAB inquiry notice at IHC





Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging a summons notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a new investigation linked to the Toshakhana affair. state gifts.

The petition is scheduled to be heard today (Thursday) before a two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. Bushras' legal team asked the court to suspend the NAB's summons until a decision is made on the application.

Earlier, NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Imran Khan on April 16 in connection with the above-mentioned case.

The respondents named in the petition include the Chairman of NAB, Deputy Director of NAB and Superintendent of Adiala Prison.

Imran Khan was accused of selling state gifts in the market to earn money. He had the right to keep the gifts from Toshakhana, a state repository where all gifts received by government officials are deposited before they can take them home after completing the due process, but not to sell them on the market to make a profit, claims the Election Commission of Pakistan, which has filed a complaint against the former prime minister, accusing him of corrupt practices.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court suspended the 14-year sentences handed down to Khan and his wife Bushra in the Toshakhana case.

The High Court also ordered the release of the former prime minister and former first lady from jail in the case.

Khan and Bushra were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case earlier this year. The PTI founder has been involved in more than 200 court cases since his ouster in April 2022, in what he called a campaign to remove him from power.

Khan, 71, remains imprisoned on two other charges, including treason and illegal marriage, with sentences of up to ten years.

