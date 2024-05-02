Hush Money trial: Trump faces additional sanctions for violating gag order





NEW YORK (AP) A lawyer who negotiated two hush money deals at the center of Donald Trump's criminal trial recalled Thursday his gallows humor reaction to Trump's 2016 election victory and the realization that his efforts hidden could have contributed to victory.

What have we done? attorney Keith Davidson texted the then-editor of the National Enquirer, who had buried stories of extramarital sex to prevent them from resurfacing in the final days of the hotly contested presidential race. Oh my God, was Dylan Howard's response.

What you need to know about Trump's silent trial:

There was an understanding that our efforts could have helped Donald Trump's presidential campaign in some way, Davidson told jurors.

Here are Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's full remarks before heading into the courtroom.

Davidson's testimony was intended to directly link the secret payments to Trump's presidential ambitions and bolster prosecutors' argument that the case is about interference in the 2016 election rather than simply sex and money. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought to make that connection not only to secure a conviction, but also to persuade the public of the importance of this case, which could be the only one of four prosecutions against Trump to be judged this year.

It's a kind of gallows humor. It was election night, just as the results were coming in, Davidson said. There was something of a surprise among broadcasters and others that Mr. Trump was ahead in the polls, and there was a growing sense that people were about to call an election.

Davidson is considered a key part of the prosecution's case that Trump and his allies conspired to bury unflattering stories in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. A lawyer who represented porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Playboy's Karen McDougal, both of whom said they had sex with Trump Davidson, is one of several key players who testified before Michael Cohen, the prosecution's star witness and Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the courtroom of his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Davidson represented Daniels and McDougal in their negotiations with the National Enquirer and Cohen in deals that resulted in buying the rights to their stories and then suppressing them in exchange for money.

Jurors on Thursday considered a confidential agreement requiring Daniels to remain silent about her claims that she had an extramarital tryst with the former president a decade earlier. The agreement, dated less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, called for her to receive $130,000 in exchange for her silence.

The money was paid by Cohen and the agreement referred to Trump and Daniels under pseudonyms: David Dennison and Peggy Peterson.

It is understood and agreed that the real name and identity of the person referred to as DAVID DENNISON in the settlement agreement is Donald Trump, the document states, with Trump's name written in handwriting.

During his testimony Thursday, Davidson also recalled that Cohen told him about Trump in a phone conversation about a month after the 2016 election, complaining that the president-elect was not taking him to Washington and had not given him refunded the $130,000 payment to Daniels.

He also said Cohen told him that he and Trump were very upset when the Wall Street Journal published an article revealing a separate $150,000 deal with McDougal just days before the election.

He wanted to know who the source of the article was, why anyone would be the source of this type of article. He was upset about the timing, Davidson said of Cohen. He said his boss was very upset and threatened to sue Karen McDougal.

Before testimony began, prosecutors sought a $1,000 fine for each of four comments by Trump that they said violated a judge's silence order barring him from attacking witnesses, jurors and others closely linked to the case. Such a penalty would be in addition to a $9,000 fine that Judge Juan M. Merchan imposed Tuesday for nine separate violations of the silence order he found.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the courtroom of his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

The defendant talks about the witnesses and the jury in the case, including one right outside that door, prosecutor Christopher Conroy said. This is the most critical moment, the moment when the procedure must be protected.

His statements are corrosive to this proceeding and to the fair administration of justice, Conroy added.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, countered that Trump's candidacy and the massive media attention he is receiving have made it impossible for him to be questioned or commented on the trial.

He can't just say no comment repeatedly. He's running for president, Blanche said.

Merchan did not immediately comment on the request for new sanctions, although he indicated he was not particularly concerned about any of the four statements prosecutors flagged.

Yet the mere prospect of additional punishment underscores the challenges Trump, the presidential candidate, faces in adjusting to the role of a criminal defendant subject to rigid court protocol that he does not control. It also remains to be seen whether any reprimand from the court will cause Trump to adjust his behavior given the advantage he believes he will gain on the campaign trail by portraying the case as politically motivated.

On Wednesday, during a daylong recess in the trial, Trump maintained his condemnation of the case, even as he refrained from making comments that might run afoul of the gag order.

There is no crime, he told supporters in Waukesha, Wisconsin. I have a crooked judge, he's a totally conflicted judge.

The trial, now in its second week of testimony, has exposed the underbelly of the tabloids' journalistic practices and the protections, for a price, afforded to Trump during his successful 2016 campaign for president.

After the $130,000 payment was made to Daniels, Trump's company reimbursed Cohen and recorded the payments to him as legal fees, prosecutors said in charging the former president with 34 counts of falsification of business records, a charge punishable by up to four years in prison.

He testified earlier in the week that he arranged a meeting in his Los Angeles office during the summer of 2016 to see if the tabloids' parent company, American Media Inc., was interested in McDougal's story . At first, they were hesitant, saying she lacked documentary evidence of the interaction, Davidson testified.

But at the urging of then-publisher David Pecker, the tabloid eventually purchased the rights. Davidson testified that he understood and that McDougal preferred that the information never be released. One reason for that, he said, is that there was an unspoken affiliation between Pecker and Trump and the desire of the company that owns the Enquirer not to publish articles that could harm Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/hush-money-trial-new-fines-testimony-trump-fe6995afbc96650b67f46d813ab05f06 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos