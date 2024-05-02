Hamas' balance between its allies and the Western world

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh stayed longer than usual in Turkey when he visited the NATO member country in mid-April with a large Hamas delegation. But this is not the first time that Hamas leaders have been welcomed with fanfare in Turkey by the Turkish president.

Ankara has long supported Hamas and has hosted its delegations over the years. Hamas is also hosted by Qatar, the United States' main non-NATO ally since 2012, and the West has maintained that its allies are hosting Hamas, an embarrassing aspect of Hamas' October 7 terrorist attack. . Hamas is backed by two Western allies and carried It is the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, but it is unlikely to move completely from one Western ally to another because it enjoys a greater protection by being hosted for high-level meetings by both Ankara and Doha.

However, there is now speculation in the Israeli media about whether Haniyeh's meetings and subsequent several-day stay in Turkey are a symbol of more things to come. This comes as rumors have swirled for months that Hamas could leave Qatar after 2012.

Rumors that Hamas was seeking to extend its presence in Turkey came from a report by Asharq al-Awsat in London. The report was later repeated in Maariv and other media outlets. “Sources close to Hamas told the newspaper that the purpose of the visit to Istanbul was to discuss Turkey's role as a country in debate and Ankara's role after the war. According to the sources, Hamas does not want to further embarrass Qatar and its officials would prefer to leave and reduce the pressure.

In another report, a senior Hamas official claimed the group would move to Jordan if asked to leave Qatar. Al-Arabiya noted that Hamas official “Musa Abu Marzouk insisted that any talk of Hamas leaders leaving for Qatar is currently unfounded, but said Jordan could serve as an alternative destination.” The report also notes that “Washington has asked Doha to welcome them.” The Hamas official said that “all this talk about Hamas leaving Qatar is worthless” in an interview with the al-Alam news channel.

On April 20, the Wall Street Journal reported that “Hamas' political leadership is seeking to leave its current base in Qatar, as U.S. lawmakers pressure the Gulf state to reach ceasefire negotiations that appear likely to fail “.

The article suggests that if Hamas were asked to leave Doha, it could “upend delicate negotiations to free dozens of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza and likely make it more difficult for Israel and the United States to transmit messages to a group designated by Washington.” as a terrorist organization. This report indicated that Hamas could consider Oman as a possible destination.

Will diplomacy and engagement lead to stability?

Before October 7, Israel and the West were told that welcoming Hamas to Qatar and NATO member Turkey would moderate Hamas. The message was that diplomacy and engagement would lead to stability. However, Hamas has stockpiled masses of weapons in Gaza and built hundreds of kilometers of tunnels, becoming exponentially more powerful in the decade and a half that its members have been hosted and welcomed in Doha and Ankara.

Hamas received support from Iran and also held high-level meetings in Russia, but the fact is that high-ranking friends among the Western allies gave Hamas the feeling that it could organize October 7 in all impunity.

ISRAEL WAS ATTRACTED by the feeling that Hamas had been deterred before October 7 because it seemed implausible that a group hosted by Western allies could ever carry out a terrorist attack of such magnitude.

Israel believed that Hezbollah and Iran's proxy threats were more serious than those of Hamas, because even though they have no Western allies, Hamas has a foot in both camps, Iran and the Western allies.It could be argued that Hamas has benefited from tacit or indirect support from the West over the decades. For example, many Western NGOs associate themselves with Hamas in Gaza and praise its role in establishing “law and order” in Gaza.It is not clear how these same NGOs reconcile this with the images of Shani Louk's corpse being paraded through the streets by their Hamas partners on October 7. Nonetheless, there is ample evidence that Western NGOs consider Hamas's “law and order” in Gaza to be preferable to the “chaos” of Hamas' absence. Hamas gunmen are often seen seizing aid trucks in Gaza, in coordination with humanitarian aid groups.This brings us back to the question of whether Hamas would leave Doha. The message from Doha today is that any relocation would put the hostages in danger.However, since Hamas violated the first hostage agreement on December 1, no further agreements have taken place. Hamas' message is clear. Before October 7, it had been “dissuaded” and having the event hosted by Western allies would have allowed Israel and the West to “engage” with it and prevent war. Then Hamas carried out the worst attack in Israeli history and the message changed to that Hamas must be hosted by Western allies in order to make hostage deals, deals that never seem to happen. The message from Hamas is that it wants an agreement to be maintained in Gaza, to recover many of its murderous prisoners and then benefit from immunity to carry out further attacks.

Hamas enjoys immunity mainly because it benefits from the cover of its Western allies. Jordan or Oman do not give it similar coverage. Hamas leaders such as Khaled Meshaal were once in Jordan, but even Jordan found hosting them unhelpful.

Hamas has spent four decades sowing terror and undermining peace, so why would a wise country like Jordan want to welcome them? After all, it was Hamas that was responsible for the violations of peace during the Oslo years, by increasing the number of bus bombings, then illegally taking control of Gaza in 2007 and ejecting the Authority. Palestinian movement supported by Jordan and the West.Interestingly, the West decided to have it both ways, as they also did in Afghanistan. They trained the Palestinian Authority security forces, but they hedged their bets by allowing their allies to harbor Hamas.Hamas, hosted by Western allies, has grown exponentially stronger since 2012. Its rockets, which once traveled only a few kilometers, and its once low and narrow tunnels, have grown to monstrous proportions, before the West's eyes.

DOHA HAS BECOME a major non-NATO US ally, hosting not only Hamas but also the Taliban who returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

It appears that major non-NATO ally status was a reward for welcoming these groups. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Western partners received a cold shoulder as they cracked down on the Muslim Brotherhood, refused to welcome Hamas, and embraced peace with Israel.The message is clear. Hamas has become exponentially powerful and wealthy thanks to its Western allies. Iran may have provided the know-how for the missiles and weapons, but the wealth, immunity and cover from prosecution for war crimes come from its Western allies. Hezbollah today faces more challenges than Hamas because it is a Shiite sectarian Iranian proxy.Hamas is targeting the West Bank to take over after the death of PA President Mahmoud Abbas. As such, he will need the support of Ankara, Doha and the West as he seeks to seize power in Ramallah.If Hamas must rely solely on Iran, or if it remains stuck in a place like Oman, it will not be able to assert itself to control the West Bank once the Gaza war is over.The long term for Ankara and Doha, and their Western allies, is to gain a foothold in Gaza and the West Bank via Hamas. Hamas understands this and knows that it is sometimes used as a tool for larger agendas, and it exploits this to carry out massacres like that of October 7.There is no other case of Western allies harboring terrorist groups that massacre thousands of people and take hundreds of hostages, including citizens of Western countries. Al-Shabab or Boko Haram do not have the red carpet at meetings in Türkiye. Hamas, because of its roots in the Muslim Brotherhood, its important role in Palestinian politics and its war against Israel, is hosted by Western allies because the West and Western allies have an interest in keeping Hamas in their camp and not remain an outcast. group supported by Iran. This has been a disaster for the people of Gaza, but the interests go beyond Gaza.