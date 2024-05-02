PM Modi's photograph removed from vaccination certificate due to model code of conduct





The Union Health Ministry has made a significant change and removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from the CoWIN certificates that were issued to people during Covid-19 vaccinations. When the country was vaccinating itself against the disease, vaccination certificates were issued to those who were vaccinated. These certificates bore the face of the Prime Minister along with the quote: “Together, India will defeat COVID-19”. However, now the certificates only show the quote attributed to the Prime Minister, without his name or photo. This issue came to light after many users took to social media to highlight the change. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the Prime Minister's photo was removed due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, this is not the first time that Modi's photograph has been removed from the certificate. In the 2022 assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa removed Modi's photo from the vaccination certificate due to a mandate from the Election Commission. Earlier in 2021, the issue of Modi's photograph displayed on the vaccination certificate sparked controversy. A plea had been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking his dismissal. However, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan had asked the petitioner if he was ashamed of the Prime Minister. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said the Prime Minister was voted to power by the people of the country and hence what was wrong in having his photo on the vaccination certificate. However, due to AstraZeneca's recent admission that the Covishield vaccine had rare side effects, many users speculated that the removal of its photo was related to this. But that wasn't the case. Published 02 May 2024, 11:09 EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modis-photograph-removed-from-vaccination-certificate-due-to-model-code-of-conduct-3004848 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos