Prosecutors urge judge to convict Trump in contempt again for new violations of silence order





Prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York urged the judge Thursday to sanction the defendant for new alleged violations of the silence order limiting what he can say about people involved in the case.

In a contentious hearing with Trump watching, lawyers from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office told Judge Juan Merchan that Trump violated Merchan's order four more times in recent weeks .

On Tuesday, Merchan held Trump in contempt of court for nine posts on social media and on his campaign website referencing likely witnesses. The judge fined him $1,000 per post, the maximum allowed under state law, and warned that Trump could be jailed if he violated the order again.

Bragg's office again asked the judge Thursday to fine Trump $1,000 for each violation, but said he was not seeking prison time.

Prosecutors brought the additional alleged violations to the judge's attention last week, before he found Trump in contempt. Two comments concerned Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer who is expected to be a key witness at trial. Another cited his comments about David Pecker, who testified on the stand last week. The fourth refers to remarks Trump made about the jury.

Christopher Conroy presented the prosecution's argument that Trump was held in contempt for the additional alleged violations.

“The order was issued due to the defendant's persistent and escalating rhetoric against participants in these proceedings,” Conroy said. “He has already been found to have breached the order nine times, and he has done it again here.”

He referenced Trump's comments about Pecker, the former media executive who testified about his involvement in the “catch and kill” program aimed at suppressing negative stories about Trump in 2015 and 2016. During a Campaign stop last week, Trump told reporters he thought Pecker had been “very pleasant.”

“The defendant knows what he's doing. He talks about the witness, says nice things, does it in front of the cameras,” Conroy said. “THE [question] he replied that it was the witness who was testifying. It was deliberate and calculated. »

Conroy said prosecutors were not seeking prison time for the additional violations because they “prefer to minimize disruption to this proceeding” and because the comments in question came before Merchan scorned Trump for his past posts . Conroy asked Merchan to again fine Trump $1,000 per violation.

Todd Blanche, Trump's lawyer, argued that silence unfairly limits his client's ability to respond to political attacks. He cited a joke President Biden made at the White House Correspondents' Dinner this weekend, referencing Stormy Daniels, and said Trump would not be allowed to do the same under the order. gag. He also highlighted the media coverage of the trial: “Everyone can say whatever they want, except President Trump.”

Merchan didn't seem convinced. He said nothing about the silence stops Trump from responding to Mr. Biden, his presidential rival, if Trump does not mention witnesses. He also said he had no authority over what the media reported about the trial.

Blanche argued that Trump's comment that Pecker was “very nice” on the stand was a “very fair and neutral response” to a reporter's question. “When President Trump says something completely neutral about the witness, that’s not a violation,” Blanche said. Merchan said he was “not very concerned” by the comment.

Turning to Cohen, Blanche said he had “invited and almost dared President Trump to respond to everything he said” with “personal attacks, mocking him for being judged and making comments on his candidacy. Blanche cited several articles on X and podcast appearances by Cohen, who recently said he would refrain from commenting during the remainder of the trial.

“He is not a man who needs to be protected against the gag order,” Blanche argued.

Mercan raised another comment that prosecutors said violated his order. In a television interview on April 22, Trump said the jury “was chosen very quickly” and was “95 percent Democrats.” He called the trial a “very unfair situation.”

Blanche said the remark “absolutely, positively” did not violate the silence order since Trump was not referring to a specific juror.

Merchan, seemingly frustrated, asked Blanche, “Is there anything else you'd like to say?” Trump's lawyer concluded by arguing that Cohen and Daniels should not be protected by the gag order.

Merchan did not immediately issue an order on the matter and the trial proceeded with testimony from Keith Davidson, an attorney who represented Daniels in his negotiations over the sale of the rights to his story in 2016.

