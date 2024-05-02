Macron calls for 'reciprocity' in EU-China economic ties ahead of Xi's visit

Text size





Europe must defend its “strategic interests” in its economic relations with China, President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist published on Thursday, just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France .

The French president has outlined his vision for a radically different European economic system, with less regulation, more investment and better trade protections to rebalance relations with China.

Calling for a “wake-up call”, Macron said China was not respecting international trade rules and the United States had stopped trying to impose them, leaving Europe unprepared to defend its own economic interests and its national security.

“We must be even more powerful, stronger, more radical,” said Macron, who will host his Chinese counterpart during his state visit on May 6-7.

“We must do everything possible to engage China on major global issues and discuss economic relations based on reciprocity,” he added.

He said that “we need to be very pragmatic and look at this issue in light of our strategic interests”, adding that this would be one of his “main objectives” during Xi's visit to France.

While recognizing that Europe must “behave respectfully with China in trade matters,” Macron defended the European Commission's investigation into subsidies that China provides to its electric vehicle sector.

Brussels claims that these subsidies allow Chinese companies to offer “artificially low” prices and accuses Beijing of distorting competition.

During his visit, Xi is expected to push back against investigations into Chinese industry, which Beijing has called “protectionism.”

The French president also called on Europe to follow in China's footsteps in sectors closely linked to national security.

“There are many sectors where China requires producers to be Chinese, because they are too sensitive. Europeans must be able to do the same and say that certain sectors are European national security,” he said.

Xi's visit to France will be followed by trips to Serbia and Hungary, marking the Chinese leader's first European tour since the coronavirus pandemic.

Major international crises, notably the war in Ukraine, should also be on the agenda for Franco-Chinese discussions.

“It is in our interest to bring China to bear on the stability of the international order,” Macron said.

“So we must work with China to build peace,” he added.

cf-ekf/sjw/cw