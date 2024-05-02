Trump trades New York's concerns for adulation from his Maga loyalists | Donald Trump





At a remote rural Michigan airport, an oversized plane touched down as music from Tom Cruise's Top Gun blared through the speakers. The late afternoon sun shone on five giant golden letters on the side of the TRUMP plane and its Rolls Royce engines. A red-clad crowd roared as the plane stopped behind a blue TRUMP lectern.

A door opened and men in dark glasses and dark suits from what Donald Trump would call central casting came down the stairs. Asset! Asset! ” the audience chanted, raising hundreds of camera phones in anticipation. Large balls of fire, Macho Man and YMCA screamed. Finally, the former and future president emerged, clapping and pumping his fists to the sound of whoops and cheers and Lee Greenwood, God Bless the USA.

What a difference between Trump's warm embrace and his recent experience as a defendant in a criminal trial in a cold, dark New York courtroom. These days, threatened with prison, he seems old, vulnerable and small. Back on the campaign trail, it's all about hypermasculine energy and grandeur, big crowds, big promises and big lies.

Trump spent Tuesday in the now grim routine of the courtroom, where he is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a secret payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels. But the court does not sit on Wednesday, which allows him to benefit from a new dose of adulation from his fans.

The 77-year-old traveled to two of the most crucial battleground states, holding rallies first in Waukesha, Wis., and then in Freeland, Mich., where rolling farmlands, Farms and silos are the polar opposite of Manhattan's skyscrapers. Instead of an order of silence that he violated, resulting in a fine, Trump was free to let loose with a stream of consciousness that was both profane (bullshit, shit) and divorced from the facts.

And instead of a grim-faced jury deciding his fate, there were die-hard supporters, mostly white retirees, wearing the insignia of Make America great again: God, guns and Trump; Women for Trump; I stand with Trump; Trump was right; and Fuck Biden. (High winds caused some Maga caps to dance on the grass and caused life-size cardboard cutouts of Trump to move back and forth.)

He had a good economy and he's for America, he's for the people, said Karen Mantyla, 65, wearing a T-shirt that read: I'm still a Trump girl, I make no apologies not, with an image of glasses and a ribbon in his hair. He believes in God and he's my man.

Mantyla, like many here, views the New York trial as a politically motivated witch hunt. It’s a joke, she added. It's just to prevent him from becoming president. Why is he the only one to be persecuted for nothing?

Supporters held signs reading Trump 2024; Late Biden; and you are fired!. In a speech lasting just over an hour, his red tie and teleprompters tossing in the wind, the Republican presidential candidate made an argument familiar to anyone who has heard his diatribes every day outside of the courtroom.

Trump said: As you know, I came here today from New York, where I am forced to sit for days in a kangaroo courtroom with a corrupt and conflicted judge, undergoing a trial by Biden in the hands of a Marxist prosecutor. , supported by Soros, who takes charge of the Biden administration.

There is no evidence that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is following orders from the White House; indeed, some commentators believe it is the weakest of the four lawsuits against Trump and could work to his political advantage. But unlike the trial, candidate Trump can make wild statements without repercussions.

Crowds in Freeland, Michigan await Donald Trump's arrival. Photograph: Nick Hagen/EPA

He went on to say that if he had lost the Republican primary election, he would not face prosecution and could instead relax in a beautiful location. But you know what, I would much rather be with you, he assured the audience, who shouted their approval.

He said the New York trial drove his poll numbers higher than ever because people understood that. It's a scam and they understand it. He then recycled a now-familiar phrase comparing himself to gangster Al Capone. Joe Biden wants to imprison his political opponents like they do in third world countries and banana republics, Trump said. There's only one problem: every single one of these cases is bullshit.

Trump also used this speech to make his case against Biden on inflation, promising to create auto industry jobs in Michigan at the expense of China, condemning left-wing gender ideology regarding men's access to restrooms and women's sports, and repeat his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. He has appealed to his base to ensure that his victory in 2024 is too important to fake.

The ex-president also spread fear, saying Michigan was being torn apart by migrant crime and that prisons and mental institutions around the world were being emptied to the United States because they were dumps. He promised the largest-ever mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, an idea that excited this meeting. When I return to the White House, we will stop the looting, rape, massacre and destruction of America's suburbs, cities and towns.

He has avoided the protests against Israel's war in Gaza that are currently upending college campuses, although earlier in Wisconsin he said it was a beautiful thing to see New York police officers attack a university building of Columbia occupied by pro-Palestinian students, calling the protesters rabid lunatics and Hamas sympathizers.

He is a faithful man. He is a hard worker. His children workBob Horny

Trump has repeatedly denounced Biden as the worst president in American history who will be defeated in a landslide. He has made clear that his animosity toward Biden is now very personal as he blames his electoral rival for the accusations against him.

What a crowd! he said, visibly relishing the break from legal proceedings and the wholehearted support of those who bought his story. Among them was Renee Salzeider, a retired federal government employee wearing a star-spangled cowboy hat and a red Rockmount western shirt. I think it's bullshit, she said.

Bob Horny, 70, a retired builder, commented: “It's just a big prank to get him off the campaign trail and keep him in court.” Every one of these guys has been guilty for years and years. The Bidens have a well, I won't even go there.

Asked if he would be troubled by court testimony that Trump paid money to a porn star, Horny said: No, I wouldn't. They're talking about 30 years ago, 20 years ago, whatever. None of this is relevant to this country. He is a good and strong leader. He is a faithful man. He is a hard worker. His children work. And that's basically it.

The rally ended, a musical soundtrack swelled again, and Trump performed an unintentionally comical dance on stage, briefly removing his Maga hat. He savored the last waves of adoration from the faithful before boarding his plane, well aware that Donald Trump's strange double life will soon resume at the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/may/01/trump-michigan-rally-new-york The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos