All they have to do is murder me but I'm not afraid to die





Unfortunately, instead of accepting the people's mandate, the military establishment threw a tantrum and the election results were manipulated to bring the losers to power.

The same vote falsification was observed during recent by-elections.

As a result, Pakistan today finds itself at a dangerous crossroads. The people have unequivocally shown their rejection of the electoral machinations of the state and the oppression, incarceration and torture of not only the PTI leadership but also its workers.

Military leaders have been subject to open criticism at a level unprecedented in our history. The government is a laughingstock.

More oppression and violence

The state's response has been to unleash further oppression and violence, not only against party activists, but also against journalists and human rights defenders. Restrictions on social media have been put in place with a total ban on the X platform.

Perhaps the most worrying development has been the systematic attempt to destroy the independent functioning of the judiciary at all levels.

The judges were subjected to all kinds of pressure, including blackmail and harassment from their family members. As a result, our trials on false accusations are being conducted without adequate defense and without regard for the law of the land and the constitution.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the Islamabad High Court have failed to deliver impartial justice.

But senior officials of the judiciary rose up against the attempt to destroy the independence of the judiciary. Six courageous judges of the Islamabad High Court have written a letter to the CJP highlighting cases of harassment and blackmail, especially against their families, by intelligence agencies. Specific examples are cited and details given.

This is unprecedented in our history, although informally many knew what was happening to senior judicial officials, but the fact that such a letter came from these judges shows the level of desperation, anger and frustration .

The sad state of court affairs is reflected in the hesitation shown by the CJP, which ultimately felt compelled to act but instead of calling for a full hearing of the Supreme Court and summoning the six appointees judges, he sought to put the six judges actually present in the dock.

With an economy in crisis, prices skyrocketing and a people politically angry at having their electoral mandate stolen and being under economic siege, the state finds itself isolated.

Unwilling to mitigate the grave mistakes that have led Pakistan to this precarious situation and unable to move beyond its mantra of oppression and violence against critics, the state is following the same path it took in 1971, when he lost East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

Resurgence of terrorism

At the same time, there is a surge in terrorism and growing alienation in Balochistan, where the problem of enforced disappearances is worsening. On Pakistan's borders, India has already admitted to carrying out assassinations inside Pakistan and the international border with Afghanistan remains unstable.

The expectation of military institutions for unconditional support from the United States, in exchange for providing access to U.S. airspace and related facilities for military purposes, was disappointed after the release of the US State Department's latest national reports on human rights practices, which highlight the numerous human rights violations in Pakistan.

Again, seeking salvation by relying on the support of the International Monetary Fund in case of confrontation with the people will not bring any stability to Pakistan. There is no other way out of the crisis than to restore the mandate of the people and release all political prisoners, including those held for trial by military courts. The constitutional functioning of state institutions must be restored.

The military establishment did everything it could against me. All they have to do now is murder me. I publicly stated that if anything happened to me or my wife, General Asim Munir would be responsible.

But I'm not afraid because my faith is strong. I would prefer death to slavery.

Imran Khan is the leader of the Pakistan-Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) party. He is serving a prison sentence on controversial corruption charges.

