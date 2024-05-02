Politics
Turkey Halts All Trade Activities With Israel Following Gaza Genocide (Report)
By the Palestine Chronicle team
Foreign Minister Israel Katz denounced Erdogan's actions as dictatorial, accusing him of disregarding the interests of Turkish citizens.
Bloomberg News reportedciting two Turkish officials, that Trkiye has ceased all commercial activities with Israel since Thursday.
In response, Israel's foreign minister criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violating agreements by blocking ports crucial to Israeli trade.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz denounced Erdogan's actions as dictatorial, accusing him of disregarding the interests of Turkish citizens and businesses, as well as international trade agreements.
This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements, the minister posted on X.
Katz further said he had asked the Foreign Ministry to explore other trade options with Turkey, prioritizing domestic production and seeking imports from other countries.
.@RTErdogan breaks agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements. I have instructed the general manager to
– Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 2, 2024
With this decision, which has not yet been officially confirmed by Turkish authorities, tense relations between Turkey and Israel could further suffer.
On Wednesday, Ankara announced its decision to join South Africa in its genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
We have decided to seek to join the South African genocide case against Israel before the ICJ, Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
This is a political decision taken by our president (Recep Tayeb Erdogan) and we announce this decision to the whole world, he added.
Political decision – Trkiye to join South Africa's case against Israel at ICJ
Fidan said Trkiye would work with friendly and allied countries as an intervening party in this legal case.
Trkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances, he stressed.
Meeting with Hamas
Last month, Erdogan met with a high-ranking delegation from the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, including its political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh.
This meeting was the first between the two leaders since the start of Israel's genocidal war against Gaza on October 7.
First time since October 7 – Hamas leader Haniyeh meets Turkish president in Istanbul
The closed-door meeting took place at the presidential office of Dolmabahe Palace in Istanbul.
Erdogan reportedly stressed the imperative for Palestinian unity during this critical phase and reiterated Turkey's sanctions on Israel, including trade restrictions.
Trade restrictions
Last month, Trkiye announced restrictions on the export of a wide range of products to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza.
The decision will remain in effect until Israel immediately declares a ceasefire and allows an adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Turkey's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.
Until ceasefire in Gaza – Trkiye restricts aid exports to Israel
The restrictions, which came into force shortly after the announcement, applied to products in 54 categories, including steel, cement, iron, fertilizers, aviation fuel, construction equipment and products and others materials.
The genocide continues
Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against the Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war in Gaza since October 7.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 34,596 Palestinians have been killed and 77,816 injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza since October 7.
Additionally, at least 7,000 people are missing, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian and international organizations say the majority of those killed and injured are women and children.
The Israeli war has led to acute famine, mainly in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of many Palestinians, mostly children.
GAZA LIVE BLOG: UN: 5% of Gaza population killed or injured | Democrats pressure Biden over Rafah | AP kills Resistance fighter – Day 209
Israeli aggression has also led to the forced displacement of nearly two million people from across the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of those displaced forced to take refuge in the densely populated southern city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt – in what became the largest city in Palestine. Mass exodus since the Nakba of 1948.
Israel says 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa flooding operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed that day by friendly fire.
(The Chronicle of Palestine)
|
