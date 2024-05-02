Stormy Daniels' Ex-Lawyer Recalls 2016 Election Night Text





The lawyer who helped bury alleged extramarital affairs involving former President Donald Trump said Thursday that on the night Trump won the 2016 presidential election, he texted “What did we do?” to a tabloid editor who worked on the deal with him.

The lawyer, Keith Davidson, was questioned on the stand about the text he sent as Trump won a stunning victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The recipient of the text was Dylan Howard, then editor of the National Enquirer, who was also involved in the payment of $130,000 in hush money at the center of the former president's hush money criminal trial in New York.

“Oh my God,” Howard replied.

Davidson, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels at the time, said his text was “kind of gallows humor.” But he added that he and Howard understood at the time that “our activities may have, in some way, helped Donald Trump's presidential campaign.”

Davidson returned to the witness stand Thursday morning, after Judge Juan Merchan held a second hearing to determine whether Trump violated his order of silence by speaking about likely witnesses in the case.

Two days earlier, Merchan had charged Trump with criminal contempt for nine violations of the silence order, which prohibits Trump from discussing jurors, witnesses and others involved in the Manhattan Supreme Court trial.

After the first gag hearing last week, state prosecutors accused Trump of violating the silence order four times, prompting the judge to schedule a second hearing.

“His statements are corrosive to this proceeding and to the fair administration of justice,” prosecutor Chris Conroy said Thursday morning about Trump.

Merchan on Tuesday imposed a maximum fine of $1,000 for each of the nine violations, an amount he acknowledged was barely a slap on the wrist for Trump, a multi-billionaire.

But the judge also warned Trump that future violations of court orders could land him in prison.

Conroy said during Thursday's hearing that “because we prefer to minimize the disruption of this proceeding, we are not seeking jail time yet.”

Mercan did not issue a ruling before Davidson resumed his second day of testimony.

The lawyer, who represented Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, had testified Tuesday about his involvement in selling the rights to the story for the two women, each of whom separately claimed to have had sex with Trump while he was married.

The $130,000 payment to Daniels in particular is at the center of the landmark criminal trial in Manhattan Supreme Court, where Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of mislabeling those records as part of a scheme to secretly reimburse his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels shortly before the presidential election of 2016. Trump illegally attempted to influence that election by purchasing and deleting damaging information about him, Bragg claims.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is scheduled to sit in court throughout the trial, which is expected to last six weeks.

This is developing news. Check back for updates throughout the day.

