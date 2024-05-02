Michael Cohen did not testify at Trump's trial. But it was at the center of our concerns.





This is the criminal trial of Donald J. Trump. And yet, a spectator who attended the debates this week could have afforded some confusion.

It is not the former president who has been the subject of sustained criticism from witnesses. It was his former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, who paid the hush money at the heart of the affair.

Prosecution witnesses called Mr. Cohen, who is expected to testify himself before the trial ends, an imbecile, a guy with pants on fire, and someone reminiscent of a nervous animated dog from the children's film Up .

He was a difficult client, Mr. Cohen's former banker said. I didn't particularly like dealing with him, a lawyer testified.

It may seem odd that Manhattan district attorneys would elicit such testimony about their main witness, especially since the defense has already begun attacking Mr. Cohen's credibility.

But prosecutors often must place a cooperating witness's past behavior in a context that does not undermine their case. They talk about vaccinating the jury or, sometimes, airing the dirty laundry.

Mr. Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal crimes in 2018, has often been belligerent at Mr. Trump's request. It appears the prosecutor's office will seek to turn this to its advantage: So far, they have elicited smiles and laughs from jurors when they have asked witnesses to discuss Mr. Cohen.

I didn't want to get a million frustrating phone calls from Michael, said attorney Keith Davidson, who in 2016 represented hush money porn star Stormy Daniels. He created this drama and this situation.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the situation was as follows: Mr. Cohen worked on behalf of his boss, then a presidential candidate, to prevent Ms. Daniels from going public with her story of having affairs. sexual relations with Mr. Trump in 2006. Prosecutors accused the former president of falsifying business records to conceal the hush money deal and charged him with 34 crimes.

One of the lead prosecutors, Joshua Steinglass, who is an experienced trial lawyer, at times appeared to accept the witnesses' jabs at Mr. Cohen. On Tuesday, he asked Mr. Davidson about a text message he received from Ms. Daniels' manager in 2016 asking him to call the jerk back.

Mr. Steinglass could have let the moment pass, but instead he said: I hate to ask the question this way, but who was this idiot?

It was Michael Cohen, Mr. Davidson replied. Several jurors smiled.

Prosecutors also made sure Tuesday to enter into evidence the voice of a person who strongly approved of Mr. Cohen. Michael Cohen is a very talented lawyer, Mr. Trump said in a recording of a 2017 news conference played in the courtroom. He's a good lawyer in my office.

The video suggests that prosecutors will argue, like Mr. Cohen himself, that his aggressive behavior was in service of his former boss. Mr. Cohen is not accused of any wrongdoing by state prosecutors and has cooperated with their investigation for years.

Prosecutors asked Mr. Davidson and other witnesses to confirm text messages and emails sent to Mr. Cohen in which they made secret deals with women alleging sexual impropriety by Mr. Trump.

And David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, has already corroborated many of the facts about which Mr. Cohen is expected to testify.

There are, however, opportunities for the defense to make a case against Mr. Cohen's credibility. That effort began in earnest during their opening statements, during which Mr. Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, called the former fixer a criminal, a liar and someone obsessed with getting Trump.

The prosecution's witnesses also gave Mr. Trump's team ammunition when they ultimately cross-examine Mr. Cohen. Some made comments that the defense could use to try to demonstrate that Mr. Cohen acted to please his boss, but without his knowledge.

He wasn't part of the campaign, but I think he may have heard things informally, or injected himself into it, Mr. Pecker said at one point.

And Mr. Davidson said that Mr. Cohen, while discussing the secret payment to Ms. Daniels, said: I'll do it myself.

But Mr. Davidson offered other testimony that could make it difficult to say that Mr. Cohen was acting independently.

When asked why Mr. Cohen continued to delay payment, Mr. Davidson replied: Michael Cohen did not have the authority to actually spend the money.

That’s why, he says, he always expected the money to come from someone else: Mr. Trump.

