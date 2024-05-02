Xi Jinping leads rescue operations, safety review following deadly road collapse in southern China

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all-out efforts to rescue and treat injured people after a fatal road collapse in southern China's Guangdong province left dozens dead.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attached great importance to the incident, ordering that all efforts be made for on-site rescue, treatment of the injured and properly manage the consequences.

Efforts should be made to repair damaged roads and restore traffic order as soon as possible, Xi said, adding that all relevant regions and departments should adhere to results-oriented thinking, consolidate the professional responsibilities, strengthen surveillance and early warning, improve emergency plans. promptly investigate and address potential risks in key areas and sectors, and ensure the security of people's lives and property and overall social stability.

Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, instructed to spare no effort to rescue the injured, carry out follow-up work, do everything possible to search and rescue trapped people and strictly guard against secondary risks.

Li pointed out that the current May Day holiday is the peak of tourism activity and with widespread rainfall in some areas, the situation requires all-out efforts to prevent accidents and disasters.

The Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Transportation and other relevant departments sent task forces to the scene to guide rescue efforts.

The collapse occurred around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, Guangdong province. The collapsed section is 17.9 meters long and covers an area of ​​184.3 square meters.