Large corn harvest in Samota region, President Jokowi encourages industrialization of agricultural products





Sumbawa Besar (Voice of NTB) – The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Ir.H.Joko Widodo, confirmed that he will continue to encourage the industrialization of agricultural products. This is done urgently to reduce the fall in prices when the harvest arrives, especially in corn production. “I therefore told Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Andi Amran Sulaiman and Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan to continue to encourage the industrialization of agricultural products,” the president said after carrying out a harvest of corn in the Samota region. , Sumbawa Regency, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Jokowi said the agricultural product industrialization model that will be carried out must be close to the existing corn fields in each region. The results can therefore be used for animal feed and corn oil from corn raw materials. “This is called downling, and we will continue to encourage it. “So the price of corn can be more stable,” he said. Access to long-distance transportation, for example corn from Sumbawa Regency, must be transported to Java and West Java, which will incur higher costs. Because it is related to transportation costs to the factory and other additional costs. “Indeed, we will continue to push for this (industrialization) so that the prices prevailing in the market can be more stable,” he said. This was linked to low corn prices. Jokowi said a big harvest was taking place in all regions of Indonesia, including one in Gorontalo. According to the law of the market, when there is excess supply while demand remains constant, the price will definitely fall. “The old price of IDR 7,000 per kilogram has now fallen to IDR 4,200 per kilogram. This price is good for breeders, but not for farmers. This is what the government must do to maintain balance, Jokowi said. Even if prices are low, the most important thing is that productivity increases. For example, in Sumbawa, using Tangguh seeds, the yield can reach 7 to 8 tons, in Bisi it can also reach 9 tons, and there are also seeds under 5 tons. “As for the price (Rp 4,200 per kilogram), we calculated it yesterday and pushed it. “But when the supply is too large while the demand remains the same, according to the laws of the market, prices will certainly fall,” he said. Jokowi added that the government really supports the development of the agricultural sector in Indonesia. One of the efforts made by the government is to build special dams in NTB, 7 dams have been built.

“It is in NTB that we have built the largest number of dams, there are 7, in other areas only 1,” he said. Aside from the corn harvest, President Joko Widodo also handed over basic food aid to 1,500 traders at Seketeng Market and direct cash assistance (BLT) to 66 traders. “Yes, so merchants who received basic necessities will no longer receive BLT. “So, no one benefits from double aid like that,” said the head of the Department of Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, Industry and Commerce, Tata Kostara, met at the Seketeng market. (they)

