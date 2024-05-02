A favorable wind over Mesopotamia, or just hot air?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited Iraq in late April, his first such visit in more than a decade and his first as president.

The visit of Erdoan and a large delegation of ministers and other officials resulted in a series of new bilateral agreements, a positive outlook after several years of tense relations and new opportunities for strategic cooperation in areas critical issues such as energy, trade and security.

This visit marked a major turning point in relations between Iraq and Turkey and in the way Ankara and Baghdad describe them. Despite parts of the visit that may appear performative, the meeting paved the way for improved regional stability and prosperity, with implications for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Relations between Iraq and Turkey have been strained over the past decade, partly due to an acrimonious conflict. international legal battle on the export of KRG oil via a pipeline to Turkey without authorization from Baghdad. The two men argued over Turkish military operations against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants on Iraqi soil, with Ankara accusing Iraq of tolerate the presence of the Group designated by a foreign terrorist organization and Baghdad accusing the Turks of violate the sovereignty of Iraq. Disputes regarding water flows of the Euphrates and the Tigris also remain thorny.

Yet while the Middle East as a whole is in turmoil due to the war in Gaza and an increasingly open conflict between Israel and Iran, Turkish and Iraqi leaders appear to have realized the need to protect their interests and consolidate stability through regional cooperation. After a year of meticulous diplomatic work since the Turkish elections of May 2023, the both parties have prepared an agenda with an ambitious set of economic, security and diplomatic objectives. The main ones were Baghdad's decision to ban the PKK, a commitment to repair the part of the Iraq-Türkiye oil pipeline which does not cross the GRK, and a multilateral agreement (also signed by the ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates) to cooperate on a Gulf-to-Europe trade corridor with a new network of roads and railways through Iraq and Turkey.

The United States and Iran, while not openly discussing it, played a role in motivating the visit. Baghdad remains dependent on Washington for help in the fight against terrorism And financial aid, despite public appeal that American troops are leaving and would like to reduce this dependence through closer security and development cooperation with Turkey and the Gulf. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani must delicately deal with Iranian influence on Iraqi politics and security. he tries to balance it or reduce it, and better ties with Turkey are another dimension of this strategy. In a region subject to fierce competition between great (but also medium) powers, local cooperation strengthens defensive leverage.

Like a observer As Erbil noted during the visit, the symbolic purpose of the visit for Iraq was to show that Baghdad maintains productive relations with its northern and southern neighbors, not just the dominant one to the east. Caliph Abu Jaafar al-Mansour built four gates for the city, the main one facing Khorasan. . . but the door to Baghdad was not only open to Iran and Khorasan, writes the commentator. He relayed the words of several Iraqi officials according to whom Erdogan's arrival marks a new stage for them. This shows that Baghdad's Khorasan Gate is not the only one open.

Generally low confidence in U.S. plans for the region provides Turkey and Iraq, both U.S. allies, with additional incentives to protect themselves through local cooperation. Most Iraqis (and Turks) doubt the United States' commitment to stability, sovereignty and democracy in the region. Regional observers question whether the United States has militarily deterred Iran in Iraq or Syria or whether it's even possible for Washington to do so — and these observers aren't very eager to see it try. It is telling that the United States has supported a major development and transit project, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which bypasses both Turkey and Iraq.

The fight against IMEC appears to have given new impetus to efforts toward a bilateral reset between Baghdad and Ankara. THE Development route project (spear by Iraq in 2023) is built around a 1,200 kilometer road and rail network linking the large port of al-Faw, in the Iraqi province of Basra, to international markets. Now, with the agreements solidified last week, this route is expected to pass through Turkey, with investment and participation from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The project is expected not only to generate an estimated annual revenue of four billion dollars (from an initial investment of seventeen billion dollars), but also to create more than one hundred thousand jobs and further integrate Iraq into regional and global economic networks. .

Beyond the quadrilateral signing of the cooperation agreement on the development road project, Erdoan's visit gave rise to a Türkiye-Iraq strategic framework with nearly thirty distinct agreements. Senior officials from the Iraqi and Turkish ministries of Commerce, Energy, Agriculture, Transport, Health, Defense and Foreign Affairs participated and agreed to establish permanent joint committees to revitalize the mechanism of the 2008 High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. From Ankara's perspective, cooperation and legal authorization of its anti-PKK operations are the most urgent area to see concrete developments. For Iraq, a collaborative and mutually profitable approach to water and oil is a top priority. Of course, the realization of these cooperation agreements, not only the announcement of these cooperation agreements, will be the parameter of success, but holding such a level, detailed and ambitious founding meeting was a good start .

The visit was described positively, albeit with different emphases, in the Iraqi and Turkish national press. Turkish report highlighted the patient diplomacy and strategic design of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidans, highlighted the potential mutual economic gains and highlighted the potential benefits of the development route, such as its role in the possible erosion of de facto control of the PKK over large areas of northern Iraq. Iraqi media focused on the need to overcome long-standing issues and the vast opportunities for growth and improved connections. Kurdish cover cited officials and experts praising Turkish engagement in Iraq and stressing the need for Ankara to maintain close ties with Erbil, as well as Baghdad, to prevent the Iraqi Kurdistan region from being excluded from the benefits of national ties narrower.

This apparent new chapter in bilateral relations has limits and carries risks. One limitation is the relatively limited reach of the Iraqi central government towards the PKK. It has few military or intelligence resources in the remote border areas where the PKK operates and few reasons to engage them. It is possible that Baghdad will dangle possible support for the PKK to encourage Ankara to reduce its support for the KRG. This is a strategic risk that Ankara must guard against: the close ties between Ankara and Erbil have brought enormous economic and security benefits for both countries. Another limitation is Iran's continued influence over Baghdad and suspicions of Turkish influence there, which its agents and proxies will certainly seek to downplay.

The Development Road, however, adds a dynamic new economic element to the bilateral equation, making it likely that the promise of closer neighborhood ties will be less theatrical and more substantive than past expressions of intent. A practical, institutionalized strategic framework, coupled with an increasingly turbulent region and a compelling new economic project with Gulf support, means the current pivot could be both sincere and strategically significant. Handled with skill, it could give birth to the most stable Iraq and a true community of interests between the two neighbors that the world has known since Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Colonel (Ret.) Rich Outzen is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils Turkey program. He served thirty years in the U.S. Army with tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Israel, and Germany and held high-level policy positions in the Department of State and the Department of Defense.

Image: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchange signed agreements during their meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, April 22, 2024. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Pool via REUTERS