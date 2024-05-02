The Forbes-Swinney partnership is a good thing for the SNP, but should there be an election?

Click here to sign up for our free newsletters!



Can John Swinney and Kate Forbes be a game changer for the SNP?

The Scottish people are about to have their sixth political leader in less than two years. At this point, the country will have had three Prime Ministers and will see its third Prime Minister in the coming weeks.

Westminster gave us Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak while Holyrood gave us Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and now probably John Swinney.

Everyone knows that the British electoral system means that voters elect parties or parliamentarians and not prime ministers or prime ministers. Yet the problem remains clear: What happens when the most powerful person in the country is replaced?

Whether it is the Conservative government at Westminster or the SNP government at Holyrood, the answer is clear: new people take over and the work continues. Parliament is sovereign.

This system has advantages: Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, for different reasons, left office or were forced to leave office mid-term, some more willingly than others.

But removing, for example, an American president from office is almost impossible and it has only happened five times, Richard Nixon alone resigned because of Watergate while the other four were assassinated.

The parliamentary system therefore has a flexibility that the presidential system does not offer and, for this reason, it can be more responsive, but the question of legitimacy remains a problem, since voting for parties or members does not dispel the fact that people often vote based on their leadership.

But another question more relevant to the parliamentary system is whether the public still wants a party that has to replace its leaders repeatedly, and whatever the answer, that's for the public to determine.

We asked Highland MPs from across the political spectrum for their views on holding Scottish Parliamentary elections.

Rhoda Grant, Highlands and Islands Labor MSP

Our motion of no confidence in the Scottish Government was tabled because removing Humza Yousaf alone would not bring the change we need – the people of Scotland deserve a fresh start and that can only happen with Scottish elections.

Today's announcement further signifies that we should have elections. It should be up to the people to decide who will lead our country, not through a backroom deal, an orchestrated coronation or a small group of SNP members.

Maree Todd, Caithness, Sutherland and Ross MSP

Time and time again the country has put its faith in the SNP, and I am confident they will do so again at the next election opportunity.”

Jamie Halcro Johnston, Conservative MP for the Highlands and Islands

Clearly under pressure to accept John Swinney's coronation and avoid even more internal divisions in the SNP, Kate Forbes has backed a failed former leader whose fingerprints are all over 17 years of SNP failure.

John Swinney has already confirmed that his priority will be independence and that the SNP will remain a central belt-focused party that offers nothing to communities in the Highlands and Islands who deserve so much more.

It's not a shiny new start for the SNP, it's just more of the same.

Ariane Burgess, Highlands and Islands Greens MSP

Scotland is a parliamentary democracy and not a presidential system, which is why the Prime Minister is always chosen by Parliament rather than a direct election.

Emma Roddick, SNP Highlands and Islands MSP

I have never participated in these kinds of discussions for other parties either, so I know there is no hypocrisy when I say: we do not have a presidential democracy. We do not directly elect prime ministers in this country.

Particularly in the Scottish Parliament, where we are supposed to be more representative and democratic and build consensus rather than being in a two-party, single-majority situation, there is no reason why Parliament should not have the flexibility to change course, change priorities, even change leaders, as long as we remain true to the values ​​proposed when we presented our manifestos to the public.

