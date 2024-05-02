At Trump's secret trial, Stormy Daniels' former lawyer recounts deal made before 2016 election





Donald Trump's secret trial resumed Thursday in a Manhattan courtroom with a former lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels recounting the deal reached days before the 2016 election to suppress her claims that she had had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump and his suggested role in the deal. may have played a role in his electoral victory.

“What have we done?” attorney Keith Davidson said in a text sent on election night to the National Enquirer executive who helped negotiate the deal. “Oh my God,” replied the director, Dylan Howard, who was the editor of the Enquirer at the time. He called the text “gallows humor” over their interpretation that “our activities could have, in some way, helped Donald Trump's presidential campaign.”

During cross-examination, Trump lawyer Emil Bove attempted to undermine Davidson's credibility by asking him about other salacious tabloid articles he had been involved in, including people selling sex tapes featuring wrestler Hulk Hogan and influencer Tila Tequila, and someone who allegedly leaked information about actress Lindsay Lohan's stint in rehab. Davidson was evasive in his responses, saying he did not remember the details of specific cases. “I’ve had over 1,500 clients in my career,” he said.

He acknowledged that he was investigated for extortion in connection with Hogan's taping in 2012. “It's true,” he told Bove, while denying any wrongdoing .

Davidson had represented Daniels and Karen McDougal, who both claim to have had relationships with Trump in 2006 and were paid to remain silent about those claims in 2016. Trump has denied their claims.

National Enquirers' parent company paid $150,000 to McDougal, a former Playboy model, in what prosecutors described as a catch-and-kill scheme aimed at suppressing negative stories and profiting Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump's lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, then paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet in a deal that was fully executed on October 31, eight days before Election Day .

On November 4, Davidson said he heard Cohen upset after the Wall Street Journal published a story about the deal to suppress McDougal's story. Cohen said his boss Trump was very upset and threatened to sue Karen McDougal.

Davison said he next heard about Cohen in December, while he was Christmas shopping at a department store decorated with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme. He said Cohen was complaining about Trump not taking him to the White House. “I've saved these guys so many times you don't even know it,” he quoted Cohen as saying. Cohen then complained that Trump had not reimbursed him for the $130,000 he spent on Daniels' payment, Davidson said.

Under cross-examination, he said Cohen looked so despondent in this conversation “I thought he was going to kill himself.”

Trump eventually reimbursed Cohen for payments that prosecutors said had been falsely recorded as legal payments. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Davidson said he heard from Cohen again in January 2018, while the Wall Street Journal was working on a story about the secret payment to Daniels. He said he had written a statement for release in which she denied having a “sexual and/or romantic affair with Donald Trump many, many years ago.”

Davidson argued that the statement was technically accurate because I don't think anyone has ever claimed that an interaction between her and Mr. Trump was romantic.

That testimony came after prosecutors argued that the judge overseeing the trial should again find the former president guilty of criminal contempt for violating a silence order.

The hearing focused on remarks Trump made last week to reporters in a courthouse hallway and in interviews with two media outlets. In his remarks, Trump called Cohen a “convicted liar,” a key figure and likely witness in the trial. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Last week, Trump also complained that the jurors were overwhelmingly Democratic. Jurors were not asked about their political affiliation during the selection process.

Judge Juan Merchan this week held Trump in contempt for nine violations of his April 1 order barring criticism of witnesses and jurors. The violations included all posts on Trump's social media account and his campaign website. Merchan fined Trump $9,000, the maximum allowed by law, and warned that any future violations could result in prison time.

He has already been convicted of violating the silence order nine times, and he did it again here, prosecutor Chris Conroy told the judge Thursday. His statements are corrosive to this procedure and to the fair administration of justice, he added.

However, the prosecutor said: Because we prefer to minimize disruption to this procedure, we are not yet seeking jail time.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche defended Trump's online comments, saying he should be able to respond to criticism leveled by his critics and political rivals.

“Part of the campaign takes place outside of this courtroom. Part of the campaign takes place in interviews,” Blanche told the judge.

He complained that President Joe Biden made a joke at the White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend that appeared to reference likely witness Stormy Daniels, saying Trump was having “stormy weather.”

The judge told him that Biden was not bound by the silence order, but Trump was free to respond, as long as he did not mention Daniels.

Prosecutors had also cited a comment Trump made about witness David Pecker while on the stand, telling reporters he was a “nice guy,” which they said sent the former editor of the National Enquirer a message on how to bear witness. Blanche maintained that the remark was “neutral.” The judge said he was “not very worried about it.”

Trump claimed the silence was unconstitutional because he was the presumptive Republican nominee for president and should be able to express his opinion.

Everyone can say whatever they want except President Trump, Blanche said, a frequent complaint Trump and his lawyers made during the trial. Mercan responded that other people are not the defendants in this case.

Pressed on the juror's remarks, Blanche said it was “absolutely not” a violation of the order because he did not select any jurors. “The implication is that this is not a fair jury,” the judge said.

The narrowly tailored silence order prohibits Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses regarding their potential participation in the investigation or this criminal proceeding and public statements about any potential juror or juror.

Merchan did not immediately comment on prosecutors' motion or Blanche's request that Cohen be excluded from the gag order because of his repeated comments about Trump. It is not known when he will make his decision.

Trump's lawyers appeared to be trying to accommodate the judge's concerns. After the lunch break, Trump lawyer Susan Necheles presented the judge with what she described as a number of articles from legal commentators talking about the case and mentioning witnesses she said Trump was hoping for. post on social media. She asked the judge to review the articles to see if they could be published. Merchan said he wouldn't do it.

I will not be in the position to review posts and determine in advance whether or not you should post,” he said, adding, “When in doubt, stay away.”

During the break, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to deny reports from various media outlets, including NBC News, that he at times appeared to be sleeping during the trial. “Unlike FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don't fall asleep during the Crooked DA witch hunt, especially not today. Sometimes I just close my beautiful blue eyes, listen intently and take it ALL in!!!” says the message.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-trial-judge-hold-gag-order-hearing-stormy-daniels-ex-lawyer-take-rcna150240

