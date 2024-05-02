Politics
Accompanying President Jokowi To The United States, The Minister Of Commerce Calls War To Toughen The Economy
JAKARTA – Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi said that President Joko Widodo considers the war in Ukraine a humanitarian tragedy and a worsening of the economy.
This was stated by Lutfi when he accompanied the President to attend the Special ASEAN-US Summit (Summit) from May 11-13, 2022 in the United States.
“Increases in food prices, energy and inflation have occurred, weighing heavily on the economy and slowing down the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs in developing and least developed countries. less advanced,” the Minister of Commerce said on Saturday in a statement cited by Antara. , May 14.
According to the Minister of Trade, President Joko Widodo said that the world is currently facing a new problem which is not easy.
After being hit by the gradually improving COVID-19 pandemic, the world was shocked by the problem of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trade Minister Lutfi stressed that President Joko Widodo was against this war.
President Joko Widodo stressed that the world should soon recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the world is facing a new problem, the war in Ukraine. When the world needs cooperation and collaboration, rivalry and confrontation intensify. While the world needs stronger multilateralism, unilateralism is becoming increasingly important,” Trade Minister Lutfi said, delivering the President’s Statement.
The trade minister went on to say that the focus is on the extent of the influence of the United States and Europe in stopping the war in Ukraine.
“Once again, stop the war, not win the war in Ukraine,” stressed the Minister of Commerce.
Lutfi said President Jokowi emphasized that the war would not benefit anyone.
“The president emphasized that every country, every leader has the responsibility to create an enabling environment so that war can end and peace can be achieved,” he said.
Currently, the situation of global economic growth is quite alarming. The International Monetary Fund or IMF has lowered its forecast for economic growth in emerging and developing Asia by 0.5% in 2022 and 0.2% in 2023. The World Bank also forecasts that economic growth in several ASEAN countries will only reach 1.2%.
“President Joko Widodo said that a 10 percent increase in global oil prices would have an impact on reducing the national income of several ASEAN countries by 0.7 percent and that an increase in oil prices wheat would also lead to a 1 percent increase in poverty in some ASEAN countries,” the trade minister said.
So far, ASEAN has built an inclusive security architecture, offers a paradigm of collaboration, encourages a habit of dialogue and rules-based orders.
This spirit is also encouraged to be implemented in Indo-Pacific countries through the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Trade Minister Lutfi highlighted that President Jokowi welcomed the US initiative through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).
“The President hopes for synergy between IPEF and the implementation of priority cooperation under the AOIP (ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific),” he said.
The trade minister said President Joko Widodo plans to host the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum when Indonesia becomes ASAN chair next year.
“Mr. President hopes for the participation of the United States in the forum,” said the Minister of Commerce.
To follow up on President Joko Widodo's directives, the Minister of Commerce will hold the Special ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) in Bali on May 17-18, 2022.
English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)
|
Sources
2/ https://voi.id/kr/economy/167612
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google defends better search service after antitrust case ends
- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Accompanying President Jokowi To The United States, The Minister Of Commerce Calls War To Toughen The Economy
- Colleen Hoover's Thriller 'Verity' Gets Movie Treatment
- Africa's Best Fight in Kigali – Voice of Nigeria
- SAG-AFTRA and WGA Support Models and Fashion Workers Act
- At Trump's secret trial, Stormy Daniels' former lawyer recounts deal made before 2016 election
- Lompocs RocketTown Comic-Con brings together several actors under one roof | Arts
- Tipping points in business, technology, and society
- Imran Khan's party releases white paper calling for judicial commission to probe 'rigging' in February 8 election
- Adhyayan Suman says Bollywood prefers popularity over talent, leans into brotherly friendships – Republic World
- Let hockey help chart a good path after TB's Cooper Fumbles