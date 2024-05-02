Accompanying President Jokowi To The United States, The Minister Of Commerce Calls War To Toughen The Economy

JAKARTA – Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi said that President Joko Widodo considers the war in Ukraine a humanitarian tragedy and a worsening of the economy.

This was stated by Lutfi when he accompanied the President to attend the Special ASEAN-US Summit (Summit) from May 11-13, 2022 in the United States.

“Increases in food prices, energy and inflation have occurred, weighing heavily on the economy and slowing down the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs in developing and least developed countries. less advanced,” the Minister of Commerce said on Saturday in a statement cited by Antara. , May 14.

According to the Minister of Trade, President Joko Widodo said that the world is currently facing a new problem which is not easy.

After being hit by the gradually improving COVID-19 pandemic, the world was shocked by the problem of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trade Minister Lutfi stressed that President Joko Widodo was against this war.

President Joko Widodo stressed that the world should soon recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the world is facing a new problem, the war in Ukraine. When the world needs cooperation and collaboration, rivalry and confrontation intensify. While the world needs stronger multilateralism, unilateralism is becoming increasingly important,” Trade Minister Lutfi said, delivering the President’s Statement.

The trade minister went on to say that the focus is on the extent of the influence of the United States and Europe in stopping the war in Ukraine.

“Once again, stop the war, not win the war in Ukraine,” stressed the Minister of Commerce.

Lutfi said President Jokowi emphasized that the war would not benefit anyone.

“The president emphasized that every country, every leader has the responsibility to create an enabling environment so that war can end and peace can be achieved,” he said.

Currently, the situation of global economic growth is quite alarming. The International Monetary Fund or IMF has lowered its forecast for economic growth in emerging and developing Asia by 0.5% in 2022 and 0.2% in 2023. The World Bank also forecasts that economic growth in several ASEAN countries will only reach 1.2%.

“President Joko Widodo said that a 10 percent increase in global oil prices would have an impact on reducing the national income of several ASEAN countries by 0.7 percent and that an increase in oil prices wheat would also lead to a 1 percent increase in poverty in some ASEAN countries,” the trade minister said.

So far, ASEAN has built an inclusive security architecture, offers a paradigm of collaboration, encourages a habit of dialogue and rules-based orders.

This spirit is also encouraged to be implemented in Indo-Pacific countries through the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Trade Minister Lutfi highlighted that President Jokowi welcomed the US initiative through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

“The President hopes for synergy between IPEF and the implementation of priority cooperation under the AOIP (ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific),” he said.

The trade minister said President Joko Widodo plans to host the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum when Indonesia becomes ASAN chair next year.

“Mr. President hopes for the participation of the United States in the forum,” said the Minister of Commerce.

To follow up on President Joko Widodo's directives, the Minister of Commerce will hold the Special ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) in Bali on May 17-18, 2022.

