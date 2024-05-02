BJP eyes south, data shows surge in PM Modi's visits to five states | News from the political pulse





Reflecting the BJP's efforts to penetrate the southPrime Minister Narendra Modi's number of trips to the five southern states has seen a steady increase in the last two years of his second term leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 19.

Records available on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website show that Modi made 146 trips to the five southern states: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu between May 26, 2014 and April 17, 2024 . He made 73 trips. visits each of these states during his first and second terms. More than a third of these trips took place in the last three years 2022 (13), 2023 (23) and 2024 (April 23 to 17). Overall, the southern states' share of Modi's domestic travel during this period increased from 14% in his first term to 18% in his second.

In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu voted in the first phase on April 19. Kerala voted in the second phase on April 26 while Telangana and Andhra will vote in the fourth phase on May 13. Karnataka voted on April 26 and will complete polling. on May 7. Records show that Modi made 928 national visits, including 520 during his first term (2014-19) and 408 during the second (after May 2019). Among these, the Prime Minister visited UP the most (153), followed by Gujarat (87), Maharashtra (61), MP (54), Rajasthan (49) and Karnataka (45). These six states accounted for almost half of its domestic travel, while UP and Gujarat alone accounted for a little over a quarter. Share of states in PM Modi's visits (chart by Harikishan Sharma) The Prime Minister visited Karnataka the most often among the southern states in the last 10 years, followed by Tamil Nadu (39), Kerala (25), Telangana (22) and Andhra (15). While the five states account for 129 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP is striving to make inroads in the region, although the party's efforts have not yielded much electoral dividend so far, except in Karnataka . In the 2019 Lok Sabha, the BJP failed to win any seats in Andhra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and the party's vote share in these three states was 0.97 percent, 12 percent respectively. and 3.6 percent. It won 25 seats with a vote share of 51 percent in Karnataka, and four seats with a vote share of 19.65 percent in Telangana. Records also show that Modi's 146 visits to southern states included 64 official and 56 unofficial trips (election rallies and party functions). In total, the Prime Minister attended 356 events during his 146 visits to the Southern States, of which a maximum of 144 were unofficial, like public meetings, while 83 were development related, like the inauguration and laying the foundations of projects. Among other states, Modi visited West Bengal 43 times, followed by Bihar (42), Jharkhand (31), Uttarakhand (30), Assam (29), Haryana (26 ), Chhattisgarh (24), J&K (25), Himachal Pradesh (20), Odisha (21), Punjab (18), Goa (12) and Tripura 12. Prime Minister Modi's domestic visits since 2014. An annual analysis of these domestic visits shows that the Prime Minister made the maximum number of trips (185) during 2019, during the previous general elections. Out of 185 visits in 2019, Modi made 100 trips (all but three unofficial) between the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 10, 2019, and the counting of votes on May 23, 2019. As a result of Covid, the number of domestic trips fell to 23 in 2020, the lowest in a calendar year since May 2014. Thereafter, it gradually increased to 61 in 2021, 98 in 2022 and 108 in 2023, the second highest in 2023. the last nine years. In 2024, the Prime Minister made 82 national visits until April 17. In total, of the Prime Minister's 928 domestic visits, 460 were official, 382 unofficial and 86 official/unofficial. These trips spanned 696 days, as he repeatedly visited more than one state in a single day.

