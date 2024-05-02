Donald Trump appears to reveal his plan if he loses the election to Joe Biden





Donald Trump appeared to reveal what he would do if President Joe Biden beat him for a second straight time in November and it's troubling, to say the least.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday, Trump said of the upcoming presidential showdown: If everything is fair, I will gladly accept the results. I'm not changing that. If not, you must fight for the rights of the country.

In other words, it appears he will contest any outcome where he does not win.

This is the same kind of rhetoric on which he built his lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. This sparked a violent coup attempt to prevent the certification of the results and charges against him for allegedly plotting to overturn the results.

In an interview with Time magazine published this week, Trump suggested that there wouldn't be political violence if he won the November election, but if we don't win, you know, it depends.

Trump spent a day off from his trial in the hush money case campaigning in Wisconsin, where he baselessly claimed victory in the state last time.

If you go back and look at everything that's been uncovered, it shows that I won the election in Wisconsin, Trump told the Journal Sentinel. It also showed that I had won elections in other places.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin in the 2016 election en route to the presidency, but lost the state to Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes in 2020. It was a defeat he refused to let go of. accept.

A bipartisan audit in 2021 determined there was no widespread fraud in the state's election after Biden's victory withstood recounts and court rulings.

In 2022, Trump suggested that a court-ordered reduction in drop boxes for mail-in ballots in Wisconsin meant that votes counted in those boxes in 2020 were somehow wrong.

This means I won Wisconsin's hotly contested (not actually!) presidential race because they used these corrupt and outraged fraud boxes, he falsely wrote on Truth Social at the time.

